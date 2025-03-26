Legal troubles are mounting up for Christian evangelist Pastor Bajinder Singh as several women who once worked under him in his “Ministry” have come out with their stories of sexual exploitation by him.

One of the victims interviewed by Republic TV narrated her horrifying ordeal, levelling serious allegations against the pastor. She alleged Pastor Bajinder raped her after sedating her and recorded the video of the act. He later blackmailed her using the video and raped her on multiple occasions. The victim said that she came in touch with Pastor Bajinder Singh during 2016-17 when she was going through a tough time as her husband had become a drug addict. She said that she went to visit his church for the first time after hearing about his miraculous healing powers, hoping that her husband would be cured of his addiction. “I came in touch with him for the first time during 2016-17. I was facing a lot of troubles at home. I was told by someone to visit him, saying that miracles happen there,” the victim told the Republic.

Another case of self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh’s brutality exposed: Victim opens up



Pastor Bajinder invited the victim to his ‘personal meetings’

She said that she looked up his Facebook to know more about him and was left with a very good impression of him and his miracles through which he seemed to heal all kinds of diseases. “I started visiting his church at Sector 23, Bal Bhavan. He (Pastor Bajinder Singh) took my phone number through his volunteers. His volunteers called me and told me about his ‘personal’ meetings. They said that ‘Prophet Ji’ also holds ‘personal’ meetings under different categories like Diamond meeting, Gold meeting and so on,” the victim said. Subsequently, Pastor Bajinder started calling her to his ‘personal meetings’ regularly.

She further alleged that he lured her by promising to make her the head of his “UK Ministry” and send her to the UK. Recalling the first time the pastor sexually exploited her, the victim said that on that day he called her for a meeting and when she reached there he sedated her and raped her. “I don’t remember anything as I was sedated. But looking at the pain in my body, I could tell that something wrong had been done to me,” said the victim, breaking down as she told her story. He later allegedly raped her on multiple occasions and threated to circulate her obscene video if she did not give in. The victim alleged that on one occasion, Pastor Bajinder brutally beat her up for refusing to meet him.

Pastor Bajinder is running a religious conversion racket

The victim further accused Pastor Bajinder of running a religious conversion racket funded through Hawala channels. She said that he lured people by offering them “spiritual packages” of different categories, like Silver, Gold and Diamond,d in which he offered people exclusive access to him in exchange for huge amounts of money. “The so-called miracles and healings he performs are nothing but staged dramas,” she alleged. She also accused Bajinder of doing black magic. She alleged that he used to force her to collect skulls from cremation grounds.

She urged the authorities to take strict action against Bajinder, who, according to her, exploited several women like her. “There are many women who have suffered at his hands, but they’re too afraid to come forward. Don’t fall for his lies in the name of faith. Even the Bible cannot shield his crimes,” she said.

Victim fears for her and her family’s safety

Another victim, the CCTV footage of whose physical assault by Pastor Bajinder had gone viral, has expressed fear for her and her family’s safety. The victim, who resigned immediately from Pastor Bajinder’s Ministry after her physical assault that happened on 13th February, alleged that Pastor Bajinder had threatened to kill her husband and child.

Speaking to the media, the victim exposed how anyone who dares speak against Bajinder is treated by him and his supporters. She said that Bajinder uses all kinds of tactics to silence the voices who call out his exploitation. She alleged that fake sexual harassment cases are filed against men who speak out against him. She revealed that the sexual exploitation of women working in his Ministry is quite common. The victim has filed a case against Pastor Bajinder.

The Mohali Police has initiated an investigation against Pastor Bajinder Singh on the victim’s complaint. On Monday (24th March), the police recorded the statements of the victim. “A total of four pastors from Kurali and nearby areas lodged their complaints with us. They worked under Bajinder for the past many years and now wished to work independently, which led to the dispute. The woman pastor in her complaint alleged that she was repeatedly slapped after being humiliated by Bajinder in his office, and the other victim also voiced the same,” the police said.

On 28th February, a 22-year-old woman had filed a case of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and stalking against Bajindr Singh.