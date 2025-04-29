There has been a surge of stories of ‘Kashmiris and Muslims being attacked’ in different parts of India, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The carnage, which was carried out by 4 Islamic terrorists on 22nd April, claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians (primarily Hindus).

It had come to light through the families of the victims that they were subjected to religious profiling by the terrorists. Once it was determined that the victims were Hindus, they were selectively killed. Since then, a conscious effort is being made in the media to divert the public from the religious profiling of Hindus in Pahalgam to stories of ‘Muslim victimhood.’

Isolated incidents (including fake ones) are being highlighted to paint a grim picture of ‘innocent’ Kashmiris and Muslims being targeted by Hindus over the Pahalgam terror attack. One such incident occurred in Jamila Millia Islamia.

It had come to light that a female student from Jammu & Kashmir was assaulted at the minority educational institution in Delhi on Sunday (27th April). The incident occurred just outside Gate Number 8 of the campus.

The story was first covered by a journalist named Ubair ul Hameed. But, he was pressured into deleting the story by other Kashmiri students studying at Jamia Millia Islamia.

By that time, it was not publicly known that the molester was a Muslim man from Mewat named Mohammed Abid.

Journalist Swati Goel Sharma inquired, “Kashmiri journalist reveals he was asked to delete a report by Kashmiri group at Jamia Milia about harassment of a Kashmiri girl at campus, hours after it went viral.”

“Was it because molester turned out to be Mohd Abid from Mewat, puncturing their narrative of blaming it on Hindus as aftermath of Pahalgam?” she added.

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia was molested by a mess worker.

Usual suspects immediately blamed Hindus, claiming ordinary Kashmiris are under threat after Pahalgam terror attack



Now the molester has been identified: Mohd Abid, who hails from Mewat – an area where, ironically,…

In the viral video, the woman who was molested confronted the accused.

“What did you do while walking? You did nothing? He punched me on my chest. Look here now,” the 24-year-old victim was heard saying in a viral video.

According to reports, the police detained the accused, Mohammed Abid, on Sunday (27th April).

Fun fact: They protested yesterday, led by the left, yet some K journalists yelled at our team late at night; my phone rang too. If you feared the story yesterday, how did you send press releases within minutes asking us to delete it? — Ubair ul Hameed (@UbairUlHameed) April 28, 2025

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was not related to the Pahalgam terror attack, although such insinuations were made when the video first went viral and the name of the molester was unknown.

Journalist Ubair ul Hameed was aghast that Kashmiri students of Jamia Millia Islamia forced him to delete his story, but allowed other media channels.

He additionally claimed that the reason for the deletion of the molestation story was security concerns of Kashmiri students and not identity of the perpetrator or the fact that the perpetrator Abid is from Mewat.

Diversionary tactics at work

With the revelation of the actual identity of the molester, the sinister attempt to blame the heinous crime on the Hindus had failed.

As stated earlier, a concerted effort is being made to demonise the Hindu community by accusing it of targeting Kashmiris and Muslims in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

This ‘Muslim victimhood’ card is employed to divert public debate from the religious hate-fueled onature f the terror attack.

OpIndia had exclusively debunked the fake news about the death of a Muslim corporate employee in Bengaluru at the hands of his Hindu colleagues for not chanting ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and not commenting on the Pahalgam terror attack.

The fake news was amplified by the leftist propaganda outlet, The Quint, which later deleted the story without citing any apology.

The story was covered by ‘journalist’ Aliza Noor based on a fake story by a LinkedIn user named Ishan Saxena and did not bother to verify the facts of the matter. It was gutted after it failed to fit the ‘Muslim victimhood’ story.