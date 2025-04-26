The Agra Police have debunked claims circulating online that a Muslim man was killed in a revenge attack against the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Regarding the viral video on social media, it is clarified that no organization named “Kshatriya Gau Raksha Dal” is active in Agra. In this matter, the Tajganj police station has already registered an FIR. At the time of the incident, the deceased was accompanied by three companions, but none of them or the family members informed the police team of any such details. Therefore, people are advised not to share or spread any unverified news on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media platforms that may influence the investigation,” the statement released by Agra Police said.

“The police teams are currently investigating. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, and a panel has been formed for this purpose. Several police teams have been deployed to search for the accused. The accused will be arrested soon, and necessary legal action will be taken,” the police added.

The police clarification came in the wake of a viral video of self-described gaurakshaks claiming responsibility for killing a Muslim man as an act of revenge against the Pahalgam terror attack.

A 27-year-old man named Gulfam was shot dead late Wednesday night outside a restaurant on Shilpgram Road in Agra’s Tajganj area. Another youth, Saif Ali, was injured in the attack. Moments after the incident, a self-proclaimed gau rakshak from Agra, Manoj Chaudhary, posted a video on Instagram claiming responsibility, calling it “revenge” for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Gulfam, who worked at the restaurant owned by his relative, was standing outside with friends around midnight when three men on a scooter arrived, asked names, and opened fire. The assailants then fled the scene. CCTV footage is being reviewed as police begin a manhunt.

Busting their claim, the police issued a statement and said “Kshatriya Gau Raksha Dal” is not active in Agra, adding that those who accompanied the victim did not mention anything to the effect that Chaudhary claimed in the video.