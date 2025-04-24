A youth was shot dead near a restaurant located on Shilpgram Road in Tajganj police in Agra on Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Gulfam, while another youth Saif Ali was injured in the attack. After the incident, a ‘Gau Rakshak’ from Agra claimed responsibility for the assault, claiming it was done as a revenge for Pahalgam terror attack.

As per reports, 27-year-old Gulfam works at the restaurant owned by his relative Shahid Ali, and they were preparing to close the restaurant at around 12 AM last night. Gulfam was standing on the roadside outside the restaurant with his friends. Just then, three men arrived on a scooter and stopped at the spot. They then walked towards Gulfam and shot him, killing him on the spot.

They also shot at another youth named Saif Ali who works at a nearby restaurant, and he was injured in the attack. The attackers then waved his pistol and then the 3 assailants fled the spot.

The people in the area immediately informed police, and both the victims were shifted to a hospital. However, Gulfam was declared brought dead by doctors. The police registered a case and started a probe. CCTV cameras of the surrounding area are being scanned to identify the attackers.

Amid this, a video emerged on Instagram, claiming responsibility for the attack. Manoj Chaudhary, a gau rakshak from Agra, claimed that he killed two Muslims as a revenge for Pahalgam terror attack. He also vowed to avenge the dead of 26 persons at the terror attack.

आगरा (यूपी) में 3 लोगों ने गुलफाम से पहले नाम पूंछा फिर उसकी गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। गोली लगते ही गुलफाम सड़क पर लहूलुहान होकर गिर पड़ा। उसका साथी उसे बचाने दौड़ा तो हमलावरों ने उस पर भी फायरिंग कर दी।



मर्डर की जिम्मेदारी आगरा में गौ रक्षक बताने वाले ने वीडियो वायरल करके ली है। pic.twitter.com/sl4ZIdPQ23 — Madan Mohan Soni – (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) April 24, 2025

A pistol and a knife were seen tucked into his trousers in the video. Another youth can also be seen with a pistol and two knives.