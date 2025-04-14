On 12th April, a Hindu girl approached Aligarh Police to file a complaint against a Muslim man, Danish Saifi, accusing him of deceitfully obtaining her phone and blackmailing her with private images and videos stored on it. The complaint was filed after enduring mental harassment and threats to her life. OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR filed on her complaint, which revealed troubling details about the manipulation and intimidation she faced.

Danish allegedly pressured the girl to marry him

According to the victim, Danish first befriended her and deceitfully took possession of her mobile phone. He later extracted photos and videos from it and began threatening her. He reportedly pressured her to marry him. When she refused, he threatened to either kill her or end his own life. The intimidation allegedly extended to persistent calls and mental harassment.

Phone access led to impersonation and social media misuse

According to the FIR accessed by OpIndia, a man named Armaan took the victim’s phone near Lord Krishna Hospital in Aligarh. He then handed over the phone to Danish. He used the phone to port the victim’s number under his own name and gained access to her entire contact list. The victim stated in her complaint that he called her relatives and created a Facebook ID using the name of the girl’s niece, where he posted private photographs.

Attempted meeting and misbehaviour at Quarsi crossing

Danish later lured the victim to the Quarsi crossing under the pretext of returning the phone and SIM card. However, he misbehaved with her and refused to hand over the phone. Unable to bear the continuous blackmail, the girl eventually approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Content of the FIR

The FIR has been registered under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the IT Act. According to the FIR, the victim said that on 22nd February at around 2 PM, Armaan took her phone to call someone. The phone was handed over to Danish, who was known to the victim. He logged in to her email ID, Facebook ID and Instagram account. He also ported her number. The victim said that Danish called her relatives and told them he would marry the victim. If the marriage did not happen, he would either kill her or kill himself.

As he has the phone, he has access to her photographs and contacts. He has also created a fake Facebook ID using her three-year-old niece’s name. The victim accused Danish of posting inappropriate stories from that ID. He called the victim to return the phone and SIM and promised to shut down the fake ID. When she went to meet him, he abused her and threatened that if she refused to marry him, she would face consequences.

VHP intervened

The victim is reportedly undergoing severe mental stress due to his actions. Meanwhile, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are set to meet the Superintendent of Police on Monday, 14th April regarding the case.

Speaking to OpIndia, a VHP functionary said that after learning about the matter, they contacted the family. It came to light that Danish’s counsel met the family at the police station and pressured the complainant’s family to settle the matter instead of pursuing proper legal action. The VHP functionary confirmed that they would meet senior police officials and ensure strict action against the accused.