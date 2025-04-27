Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Navy exhibited its combat-readiness through multiple firings of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy warships have also been conducting drills in the Arabian Sea, displaying India’s maritime strength. Within 48 hours of the terrorist attack, the Indian Navy test-fired missiles in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Air Force also conducted a military exercise named ‘Aakraman’.

The Indian Navy shared the visuals of their long-range precision strike capabilities on X, which showed BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being fired from a fleet of warships, including Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates in the middle of the sea.

“Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate the readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible, and future-ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests. Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow, ” wrote the Indian Navy on X.

A few days ago, the Indian Navy also posted a video on X showing the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Surat successfully test-firing the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) system. INS Surat, part of the Project 15B Guided Missile Destroyer program, is among the world’s most advanced warships, with 75 per cent indigenous content and state-of-the-art weapon and sensor systems.

The drills by the Indian Navy came a day after Pakistan issued a notice to Airmen/Mariners (NOTAM) warning for the Arabian Sea and carried out a naval live fire exercise in the Sea. Notably, India severed all diplomatic ties with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, which is the first major terrorist attack since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. India’s recent tough stance has rattled the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which has been indulging in frequent ceasefire violations along the (LoC) since the terrorist attack. As a show of strength, the Pakistan military also conducted firing drills at Tilla Range, located about 25 km to the west of Jhelum in Punjab, Pakistan.

Similarly, India had made deployments towards the north of the Arabian Sea facing Pakistan after the ghastly Pulwama terrorist attack that happened on February 14, 2019.

How the Indian naval strength surpasses Pakistan’s

The Indian maritime strength far exceeds that of Pakistan, as it is equipped with more advanced technology and formidable weaponry, which includes aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines and a range of surface combatants. The Indian Navy has 298 vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 18 submarines, 13 destroyers, and 14 frigates, while the Pakistani Navy operates with 121 vessels, which is less than half the number of the Indian Navy vessels. The Pakistan Navy has 8 submarines and 9 frigates, but no aircraft carriers or destroyers. Besides, India has a greater number of patrol vessels and corvettes, which provide it with more maritime deployment options. Besides, India maintains a merchant fleet of 1,859 ships against a fleet Pakistan’s fleet of merely 60 merchant ships. The number of ports in India is 56, while Pakistan has only 3 major ports.