On Sunday (6th April), a frenzied Muslim mob attempted to lynch a 40-year-old Hindu man named Akhil Chandra Mondal after accusing him of ‘insulting’ Islam and mocking Prophet Muhammad. The incident occurred in the Tangail district of Bangladesh.

In disturbing visuals that have surfaced on social media, the extremists could be seen attacking the Hindu man with sticks and rods. Akhil Chandra Mondal was seen bleeding from his head while the police escorted him away.

Local Muslims in the area carried out the brutal attack after accusing the victim of posting ‘indecent cartoon’ on Facebook. They first hounded him at his own jewellery shop.

#Breaking : Hindu gold businessman Akhil Karmakar brutally attacked by Jamaat-Islamist members over false blasphemy allegations. Locals say it’s a targeted move to destroy his business. His condition is still unknown.



Location : Delduar ,Tangail ,#Bangladesh… pic.twitter.com/TW2bu3rxwd — Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus 🇧🇩 (@VHindus71) April 7, 2025

The victim managed to escape and took refuge in another shop. But the mob came attacking him soon after. Akhil Chandra Mondal was stripped, his shirt was torn and the Muslims gathered there threw punches and blows at him.

On learning about the matter, the police and the army officials reached the spot and took the victim away. He was subsequently arrested while no action was taken against the Muslim mob that almost lynched him.

After failing to murder Akhil Chandra Mondal, the extremists protested in front of the Tangail Sadar Upazila Parishad.

In November 2024, OpIndia reported how the High Court of Bangladesh recommended strengthening the Cyber Security Act to make ‘blasphemy’ punishable by life imprisonment and death penalty in the country.

Muslims attack Hindu minorities in Bangladesh under pretext of blasphemy

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light.

In February 2025, a Muslim mob comprising members of the radical ‘Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’ and ‘Tawhidi Janata‘ hounded a Hindu man named Supta Saha Anik after accusing him of making ‘objectionable remarks’ about Islam.

The mob organised a protest rally in Kalmakanda upazila in the Netrakona district of Bangladesh after Jumma Namaz. They also demanded the immediate arrest of the Hindu man for supposedly insulting Prophet Muhammad and gave an ultimatum of 48 hours.

As expected, the violent Muslim mob raised genocidal slogans and vowed to make ‘ultimate sacrifie’ in order to avenge the supposed dishonour to Islam.

In January this year, a Hindu man named Pranta Talukder was abducted and tortured by a Muslim mob in the Chittagong city of Bangladesh. He was thrashed mercilessly and left severely injured over allegations of committing blasphemy.

In December 2024, Muslims carried out arson attack on 130 Hindu houses and 20 temples after accusing a young boy named Akash Das of making blasphemous comments on Facebook.

In October 2024, a frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Kadirdi Degree College in Boalmari in the Faridpur district of Bangladesh after accusing a Hindu boy named Hridoy Pal of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

In September last year, a Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal was almost lynched by a Muslim mob on accusations of ‘blasphemy’ in the Sonadanga residential area of Khulna city.

Later that month, another frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Patiya police station in Chittagong district of Bangladesh, demanding that the cops hand over a Hindu boy accused of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

The mob, comprising mostly local madrassa students, also attacked an army vehicle after seeing a young boy in civilian clothes and mistaking him for the Hindu victim. A 22-year-old Hindu youth named Partha Biswas Pintu was arrested on charges of committing ‘blasphemy’.

In May 2024, a Hindu student named Utsab Kumar Gian, studying at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Bangladesh, was thrashed by a Muslim mob on accusations of blasphemy.