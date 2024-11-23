In a major development, the High Court of Bangladesh recommended strengthening the Cyber Security Act to make ‘blasphemy’ punishable by life imprisonment and death penalty in the country.

“There should be a provision of punishment like death penalty or life imprisonment for such unnecessary, unconscionable, obstinate and provocative speech and conduct against the Quran and Muhammad (Pbuh), which the parliament may consider,” a 2-Judge Bench of Justices MR Hassan and Fahmida Quader stated.

They further declared, “To discourage any such inflammatory speech or act which is likely to offend the minds of people of any religion, or to cause fear, terror, discomfort or apprehension in any of them, enhancing the punishment for such offences and to make them non-bailable must be considered.“

The Bangladesh High Court added, “If the offenders who are involved in the respective links of the charge sheet are not brought under the law, in every case the main culprit or the main conspirator or the main source will remain out of touch. Hence, there needs to be an appropriate order in this regard.“

Devastating consequences await after Bangladesh High Court verdict on blasphemy law

The suggestion by the top court, which is likely to have far-reaching consequences, comes amid recent attacks on Hindus by Muslim mobs under the pretext of blasphemy.

Bangladesh had fallen into the hands of Islamists since the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister. They want to penalise ‘blasphemy’ which concerns insult to Quran, Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims in Bangladesh are known to evade prosecution under blasphemy laws, just like Pakistan, while the draconian legislation unilaterally targets Hindus and other religious minorities.

Currently, the maximum punishment imposed by the blasphemy law in Bangladesh is 2 years imprisonment and a fine of 5 lakh Taka.

The country’s High Court now recommends increasing the maximum punishment to non-bailable charge, life imprisonment and death penalty.

Muslims attack Hindu minorities in Bangladesh under pretext of blasphemy

In October this year, a frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Kadirdi Degree College in Boalmari in the Faridpur district of Bangladesh after accusing a Hindu boy named Hridoy Pal of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

In Faridpur, a teenager named Hriday Pal is being taken away by the army in a bizarre manner, but what is his crime? Behind him, the miscreants are telling the soldiers to beat the boy, and according to them, the soldiers are attacking the boy. The boy is Hindu. Fanatics are… pic.twitter.com/irFz1UcrrF — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 28, 2024

OpIndia had reported in September this year how a Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal was almost lynched by a Muslim mob on accusations of ‘blasphemy’ in the Sonadanga residential area of Khulna city.

Later that month, another frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Patiya police station in Chittagong district of Bangladesh, demanding that the cops hand over a Hindu boy accused of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

The mob, comprising mostly local madrassa students, also attacked an army vehicle after seeing a young boy in civilian clothes and mistaking him for the Hindu victim. A 22-year-old Hindu youth named Partha Biswas Pintu was arrested on charges of committing ‘blasphemy’.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) Student Utsab Kumar Gain has been brutally assaulted and handed over to the police for allegedly sending a message in a social media group by commenting on Muslims Prophet Muhammad. The student's… pic.twitter.com/CYj9mZuRgC — Asad Noor (@Asad_N0or) May 27, 2024

In May this year, a Hindu student named Utsab Kumar Gian, studying at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Bangladesh, was thrashed by a Muslim mob on accusations of blasphemy.