Muslim mob hounds Hindu boy in Bangladesh, accuses him of ‘insulting Islam’: List of Hindus attacked in the name of ‘blasphemy’ in recent times

The victim Supta Saha Anik is a student of Rajshahi University and a member of the Chhatra League, the banned student wing of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League.

Bangladesh: Muslim mob hounds Hindu man Supta Saha Anik, accuses him of committing 'blasphemy'
Muslim mob holds rally against Supta Saha Anik

On Friday (28th February), a Muslim mob comprising of members of the radical ‘Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’ and ‘Tawhidi Janata‘ hounded a Hindu man named Supta Saha Anik after accusing him of making ‘objectionable remarks’ about Islam.

The mob organised a protest rally in Kalmakanda upazila in the Netrakona district of Bangladesh after Jumma Namaz. They also demanded the immediate arrest of the Hindu man for supposedly insulting Prophet Muhammad and gave an ultimatum of 48 hours.

As expected, the violent Muslim mob raised genocidal slogans and vowed to make ‘ultimate sacrifie’ in order to avenge the supposed dishonour to Islam.

According to reports, the victim Supta Saha Anik is a student of Rajshahi University. He is also a member of the Chhatra League, the banned student wing of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League.

Anik is a resident of Mantal village in Kalmakanda upazila in the Netrakona district.

As per screenshots that have surfaced on social media, the Hindu man seemed to have engaged in a heated confrontation with a Muslim man and criticised Islam in response to his provocation.

In a video that surfaced on social media, a violent Muslim mob could be seen at the residence of Supta Saha Anik, intimidating his father.

Muslims attack Hindu minorities in Bangladesh under pretext of blasphemy

In January this year, a Hindu man named Pranta Talukder was abducted and tortured by a Muslim mob in the Chittagong city of Bangladesh. He was thrashed mercilessly and left severely injured over allegations of committing blasphemy.

In December 2024, Muslims carried out arson attack on 130 Hindu houses and 20 temples after accusing a young boy named Akash Das of making blasphemous comments on Facebook.

In October 2024, a frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Kadirdi Degree College in Boalmari in the Faridpur district of Bangladesh after accusing a Hindu boy named Hridoy Pal of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

In September last year, a Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal was almost lynched by a Muslim mob on accusations of ‘blasphemy’ in the Sonadanga residential area of Khulna city.

Later that month, another frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Patiya police station in Chittagong district of Bangladesh, demanding that the cops hand over a Hindu boy accused of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

The mob, comprising mostly local madrassa students, also attacked an army vehicle after seeing a young boy in civilian clothes and mistaking him for the Hindu victim. A 22-year-old Hindu youth named Partha Biswas Pintu was arrested on charges of committing ‘blasphemy’.

In May 2024, a Hindu student named Utsab Kumar Gian, studying at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Bangladesh, was thrashed by a Muslim mob on accusations of blasphemy.

When Bangladesh High Court recommended death penalty for blasphemy

In November 2024, OpIndia reported how the High Court of Bangladesh recommended strengthening the Cyber Security Act to make ‘blasphemy’ punishable by life imprisonment and death penalty in the country.

There should be a provision of punishment like death penalty or life imprisonment for such unnecessary, unconscionable, obstinate and provocative speech and conduct against the Quran and Muhammad (Pbuh), which the parliament may consider,” a 2-Judge Bench of Justices MR Hassan and Fahmida Quader stated.

They further declared, “To discourage any such inflammatory speech or act which is likely to offend the minds of people of any religion, or to cause fear, terror, discomfort or apprehension in any of them, enhancing the punishment for such offences and to make them non-bailable must be considered.

The Bangladesh High Court added, “If the offenders who are involved in the respective links of the charge sheet are not brought under the law, in every case the main culprit or the main conspirator or the main source will remain out of touch. Hence, there needs to be an appropriate order in this regard.

Currently, the maximum punishment imposed by the blasphemy law in Bangladesh is 2 years imprisonment and a fine of 5 lakh Taka. The country’s High Court now recommends increasing the maximum punishment to non-bailable charge, life imprisonment and death penalty.

