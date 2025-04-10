OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Thursday, April 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Missionaries were building churches by calling them schools, used to convert people to...
News Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Missionaries were building churches by calling them schools, used to convert people to Christianity by luring them with ₹1000 and marriage

The villagers also helped in the construction thinking it to be a school. But later everyone was shocked to see the board of the church installed there.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

On Wednesday (8 April 2025), some angry people demolished an under-construction church in Rewelganj area of ​​​​Chapra in Saran district of Bihar. This church was being built under the guise of a school in a Dalit village in Ward No. 10 of Jasa Tola. The villagers said that Christian missionaries were forcing them to adopt Christianity by luring them. After this, the police implemented section 163 of BNSS (earlier section 144 of CrPC). The missionary organization has lodged a complaint in response.

According to reports, as soon as the police got the news of vandalism in the church, they reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Saran SSP Kumar Ashish said in a press release on Thursday (9th April 2025) that an electric meter and two centering planks were removed from the church during the vandalism. On the complaint of the missionary organization, the police have registered an FIR and also detained a villager.

The SSP said that on Wednesday (April 8, 2025), a video went viral on social media, in which there was talk of Christian conversion in the area. On the complaint of the villagers, the SHO and the Circle Officer started the investigation. The police have not found any evidence of conversion yet, but due to the seriousness of the matter, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sadar-1, is investigating further.

Christian missionaries were engaged in forced conversion

The villagers say that the construction of the church was going on for two years. A local person Ramnath Manjhi had complained against it on April 3, 2025. Manjhi said that a person named Jyoti Prakash of Jehanabad was talking about buying land and building a school. The villagers also helped in the construction thinking it to be a school. But later everyone was shocked to see the board of the church installed there. Then the missionaries started luring the villagers to become Christians. This angered the people and they stood against the church.

Missionaries used to give ‘holy water’ along with one thousand rupees

Ramnath Manjhi said that the missionaries gradually started coming to the building under construction and started praying every Sunday. Whoever participated in the prayers was given a thousand rupees in an envelope. People were being trapped by luring them with money and ration. The missionaries said that if they convert to Christianity, the expenses of their daughters’ marriage and children’s education would be borne by them. They also started preventing the people from celebrating Hindu festivals like Chhath Puja.

Villagers say that the missionaries gave them bottles of special water and asked them to drink it for 20 days. They also advised them to say ‘Hallelujah’. A local woman Vidyavati Devi said, “They used to say that stop worshiping your God, believe in Jesus, then your suffering will go away.”

The church has been opposed before

A case of conversion came to light in Saran earlier as well. In the year 2022, a church was being built in Jatuan village of Sadar block, which was opposed by the Dalits. A local resident had alleged that we were lured with Rs 1 lakh. Due to the opposition of the villagers, people associated with the Christian mission ran away, all of them were said to be from Andhra Pradesh.

OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Khalistanis are intimidating Himachali YouTuber over a video about Bhindranwale, demand apology, he narrates his ordeal to OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -
The Himachali YouTuber has been receiving threats from international numbers as Khalistanis have been constantly harassing him.
News Reports

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw debunks Congress leader’s claim that section 44 (3) of Data Protection Act 2023 ‘destroyed’ RTI Act : Here’s what he...

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to the Congress leader’s letter dated 23rd March 2025, Minister Vaishnaw wrote that the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 “is in harmony with privacy principles as enshrined in the Puttaswamy judgment and the principles of transparency in public life as enacted in the Right to Information (RTI) Act.”

India revokes Bangladesh transshipment facility after ‘landlocked Northeast’ comment by Yunus: What it was, why revoked, and how it will impact already troubled Bangladeshi...

Who is Tahawwur Rana, the Islamic terrorist behind 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, who has been extradited to India by the US government

Kapil Sibal, the anti-Hindu legal crusader: From Ram Mandir to Delhi Riots, Waqf and more, how the lawyer-politician fights every case against the interest...

Trump’s tariff war: US President announces 125% for China, gives 90-day breather for countries including India that have opted for negotiations

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Khalistanis are intimidating Himachali YouTuber over a video about Bhindranwale, demand apology, he narrates his ordeal to OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -

Centre appoints advocate Narender Mann as special public prosecutor in case against 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana after his extradition

OpIndia Staff -

Protests against Waqf Amendment Bill turn violent in West Bengal after Mamata’s call, vehicles vandalised and saffron flags removed

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Villagers vandalise church being built in the guise of a school in Chhapra, allege forced conversion by Christian missionaries

OpIndia Staff -

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw debunks Congress leader’s claim that section 44 (3) of Data Protection Act 2023 ‘destroyed’ RTI Act : Here’s what he...

OpIndia Staff -

India revokes Bangladesh transshipment facility after ‘landlocked Northeast’ comment by Yunus: What it was, why revoked, and how it will impact already troubled Bangladeshi...

Raju Das -

Who is Tahawwur Rana, the Islamic terrorist behind 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, who has been extradited to India by the US government

OpIndia Staff -

He is Canadian: Pakistan distances itself from 26/11 terror accused ex-Pakistan Army doctor Tahawwur Rana after his extradition to India

ANI -

MSC Turkiye makes historic berth at Adani Ports operated Vizhinjam Port, marking milestone in Indian maritime sector

ANI -

Punjab Police tries to arrest journalists for reporting alleged sex scandal involving IPS officer, journalist thanks MHA for intervening and safeguarding their rights

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com