An RTI reply has revealed that the BJP-led-NDA government (2014-2024) had constructed ~120% more National Highways than the previous Congress-led UPA regime (2004-2014).

The revelations were made in a RTI reply filed by activist Vivek Pandey. According to him, the Modi government constructed more than 91,680 km of National Highway between 2014 and 2024.

Additionally, it spent ₹10.82 lakh crores on building this road connectivity. If we compare it to the Congress-led UPA era, only about 41,700 kilometres of National Highway were constructed in the span of a decade (2004 -2014).

Only about ₹2.47 lakh crore was invested in the 10-year-long span for enhancing connectivity.

As such, the Modi government not only built 120% more roadways (National Highways) but also spent 4.3 times (430%) on boosting connectivity.