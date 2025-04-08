A Christian missionary hospital, run by pastor Ajai Lall in Damoh city of Madhya Pradesh, has come under the scanner after the deaths of at least 7 people. Ajai Lall was previously represented in the Supreme Court by Congress leaders.

The deaths at the hospital were caused during the course of heart surgeries, which were conducted by an alleged ‘fake doctor’ named Narendra Yadav (alias Dr. N John Kem).

Yadav allegedly posed as a ‘cardiologist’ and carried out the surgeries in the hospital run by the Christian pastor.

At least 7 people have died after heart surgeries at a missionary hospital run by Pastor Ajai Lall under the banner of Central India Christian Mission

The incident has created a hullabaloo in Madhya Pradesh, with the Opposition Congress party attacking the ruling BJP government. This is despite the fact that authorities in Damoh had promptly launched an investigation in the case.

It is interesting to note that the allegedly ‘fake doctor’ Narendra Yadav was not just hired but allowed to operate on the patients in the Christian missionary hospital.

The pastor who runs the facility has been represented in the Supreme Court in 2023 by none other than Congress leader Vivek Tankha. He is currently an MP in the Rajya Sabha.

So, a Farzi Doctor pulls off a surgery at Mission Hospital — the same hospital whose director, Ajay Lal, has previously faced accusations of religious conversions and has even been booked.



Now guess who shows up in the Supreme Court to play knight in shining armor for Mr. Lal?

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal also represented Ajai Lall in the apex court.

“On the oral request of Mr Kapil Sibal, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner, permission is granted to implead the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) as a respondent. Amended cause-title be filed within two days,” read an order copy of the Supreme Court.

Kapil Sibal was representing the Christian pastor as recently as January 2024. Ajai Lall is currently out of India. He was previously spotted alongside another Congress leader Ajay Singh.

The hospital is owned by a missionary, which is managed by Ajay Lal, a close aide of Congress.



Sharing a picture of Ajay Lal with Your Congress Leader Ajay Singh.



Sharing a picture of Ajay Lal with Your Congress Leader Ajay Singh.

The case against Ajai Lall

In November 2022, it was reported that a Dalit couple and their families were forcefully converted to Christianity by Ajai Lall. The victims were harassed by the Church authorities.

The Dalit victims informed that the Church authorities threatened them and demanded four times as much money as they had given earlier during the time of conversion.

“They initially converted us forcefully and gave us money Rs 1,20,000. They also asked us to attend the Church service and stop following the Hindu religion. We initially attended the Church sessions but later we could not. So they began threatening us that if we fail to follow the Christian religion, they’ll recover the amount they had offered earlier, with four times of interest”, the victim said in the video.

Bishop Ajai Lall Gang converted Dalit couple to Christianity in exchange of Rs 20,000, when they stopped worshipping Jesus; gang sought 4 times money back, complained to police but they didn't act

Around that time, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had filed a complaint against 10 members of the Christian organization named Mid India Christian Society run by Lall.

Kanoongo, in the complaint, had said that several Hindu minor students residing in the children’s home of Mid India Christian Society were converted to Christianity and were forced to stay away from studies.

They were being lured by the missionary authorities to become a pastor in the future.