Jaipur hit and run case: Intoxicated Usman runs over several people near Santoshi Mata Temple, 2 dead and 7 injured after speeding vehicle rams into crowd

A tragic incident in Jaipur’s Nahargarh area resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to seven others after they were hit by Usman who was driving while intoxicated. The incident took place near the Santoshi Mata Temple in the area.

Usman was reportedly speeding at around 70-80 km/h in a crowded area between 9:00 to 9:30 pm on 7th April. The car smashed into everything in its way, including two-wheelers, parked cars, and pedestrians causing mayhem in the crowded marketplace.

The victims, a man and a woman, died at the scene, while the wounded were taken to the hospital, according to police reports. One person passed away on the spot while the second died after reaching the hospital, despite efforts to save the life. Four others remain in treatment at a local trauma centre. Three individuals have since been discharged from the hospital.

A man on a scooter pursued the perpetrator, eventually catching up to the vehicle and seizing the steering wheel. He was pulled a considerable distance but was able to turn the steering before the four-wheeler crashed into a barricade and came to a halt after which the offender left the vehicle and ran away from the scene but he was apprehended later.

Usman did not appear to slow down when it approached the crowded area, according to witnesses. The car was seen rushing down the road in CCTV footage, colliding with oncoming vehicles and people. A large crowd gathered at the scene as word of the incident spread. Disgruntled locals demonstrated against the careless driving that frequently occurs in the narrow streets in the area. The mob angrily vandalized the car as police attempted to tow it to the police station. More police personnel from neighboring stations had to be called to keep the situation under control. The SMS Police Station Sub-Inspector, Kanhaiyalal, confirmed the details of the incident. 

Witnesses revealed that the accused initially hit a pedestrian and a motorbike close to the crossing of the Nahargarh police station. He then smashed a bike and another pedestrian as he raced in the direction of the Santoshi Mata Temple. He knocked another individual further down the road and then ran away. A bicycle also got lodged beneath the vehicle. Sparks flared up off the road as the man sped off, trapping the bike. A three-year-old girl is among the injured, per BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya.

