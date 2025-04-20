On 19th April, over 550,000 people took to the streets of Newton for the annual Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey. It is one of the world’s largest Sikh religious gatherings. While the event was described as a celebration of Sikh unity and diversity, the display of Khalistan flags and anti-India visuals, including “Wanted” posters featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, drew sharp criticism.

The procession began at Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar and wound its way through the city with nearly two dozen floats. Despite its overt spiritual theme honouring the establishment of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh, it was marked by visible expressions of separatist sentiments.

Speaking to the media, spokesperson of the parade, Moninder Singh, called it a “beautiful expression of unity, diversity and shared joy”. He said, “The Surrey Nagar Kirtan is an opportunity for the Sikh community to share its history, practices, commitment to human rights and sovereignty.”

However, sovereignty for many at the event seemingly referred to the Khalistan movement. The attendees were seen waving Khalistan flags. There were visuals criticising the Government of India, including posters labelling PM Modi, HM Shah and EMA Jaishankar as wanted.

The parade also included a large trailer truck with a mock-up of a jail. Inside this ‘jail’, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar were seen in orange jail uniforms. Beside the ‘jail’, posters calling for their arrest were displayed, calling them ‘enemies of Sikhs’ and accusing them of killing Khalistani terrorist Nijjar.

Another poster on the truck said ‘Balkanize India’, a call to break up India into several smaller territories. It also announced a ‘Khalistan Referendum’ at Vancouver on 1st November 2025.

The event, notably, took place just hours after a Vancouver Gurdwara was defaced by pro-Khalistani elements with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti. There were chants of “Kill Modi Politics”, “Who killed Nijjar? Indian Government” and many such slogans raised during the parade. The Indian flag was desecrated during the parade as it was seen hanging behind the floats, touching the ground.

Happening now: World’s largest Khalsa Day Parade in Surrey, B.C.



Chants of “Kill Modi Politics” echo throughout the parade route, accompanied by Sikh hymns and martial arts demonstrations.



The event has attracted Liberal, NDP, and Conservative candidates promoting themselves.… pic.twitter.com/uE6T367uwY — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) April 19, 2025

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre attended the parade but failed to condemn the separatist sentiments on display. Several local MLAs, MPs and municipal representatives were also present.

Interestingly, Khalistani terrorist Santokh Singh Khela was also present at the parade and called for separating Punjab from India to form Khalistan during his speech at the stage. Terrorists including Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Kanishka bombing mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar were celebrated at the parade.

The broader message of the event appeared politically charged. For the second year in a row, questions are being raised in India over the lack of condemnation by Canadian leaders of the Khalistani elements increasingly visible at such public events. In fact, just for the sake of votes, the Canadian politicians are sheltering anti-India, pro-Khalistani elements including terrorists.

The Khalsa Day Parade has been happening in Surrey since 1998. It has grown into the largest of its kind outside India. The recurring appearance of separatist propaganda has resulted in growing concerns in New Delhi over Canada’s inaction against anti-India rhetoric on its soil.