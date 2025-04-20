Around 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims may miss the Hajj this year due to delays and mismanagement by private tour operators, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the crisis has also left PKR 36 billion, collected from pilgrims, stuck in Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi government reportedly refusing refunds and instead offering to adjust the funds for next year’s pilgrimage.

According to ARY News, the delay in approving Pakistan’s Hajj Policy 2025 prevented private operators from submitting applications on time. However, the funds were transferred to Saudi Arabia, and insufficient time and failure to coordinate timely arrangements with Saudi authorities led to incomplete preparations.

Further, the sources noted that the lack of prompt communication and coordination with the Saudi government further exacerbated the issues.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs reported that some private companies obtained court injunctions, which stalled the allocation of the private Hajj quota. As a result, only 23,620 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj 2025 under the private scheme, a significant drop from the usual 90,000 Pakistanis who undertake the pilgrimage annually through private operators.

Notably, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued guidelines regarding the Private Hajj Scheme 2025, urging all approved Hajj operators to ensure visa issuance by April 18, as per ARY News.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has asked that private Hajj operators submit copies of their service agreements in accordance with the newly allocated quota. The ministry has also published an updated list of authorised operators on its official website and the Pak Hajj mobile app.

Pilgrims can now check the status of their applications and the services offered by operators through these platforms. To ensure a smooth experience, private pilgrims are advised to use the Pak Hajj 2025 mobile app for real-time updates and service tracking.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)