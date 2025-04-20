Sunday, April 20, 2025
HomeNews ReportsOver 67,000 Pakistanis may miss Hajj this year due to delays and mismanagement, PKR...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Over 67,000 Pakistanis may miss Hajj this year due to delays and mismanagement, PKR 36 billion collected from pilgrims stuck in Saudi Arabia

While funds were transferred to Saudi Arabia, insufficient time and failure to coordinate timely arrangements with Saudi authorities led to incomplete preparations.

ANI

Around 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims may miss the Hajj this year due to delays and mismanagement by private tour operators, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the crisis has also left PKR 36 billion, collected from pilgrims, stuck in Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi government reportedly refusing refunds and instead offering to adjust the funds for next year’s pilgrimage.

According to ARY News, the delay in approving Pakistan’s Hajj Policy 2025 prevented private operators from submitting applications on time. However, the funds were transferred to Saudi Arabia, and insufficient time and failure to coordinate timely arrangements with Saudi authorities led to incomplete preparations.

Further, the sources noted that the lack of prompt communication and coordination with the Saudi government further exacerbated the issues.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs reported that some private companies obtained court injunctions, which stalled the allocation of the private Hajj quota. As a result, only 23,620 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj 2025 under the private scheme, a significant drop from the usual 90,000 Pakistanis who undertake the pilgrimage annually through private operators.

Notably, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued guidelines regarding the Private Hajj Scheme 2025, urging all approved Hajj operators to ensure visa issuance by April 18, as per ARY News.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has asked that private Hajj operators submit copies of their service agreements in accordance with the newly allocated quota. The ministry has also published an updated list of authorised operators on its official website and the Pak Hajj mobile app.

Pilgrims can now check the status of their applications and the services offered by operators through these platforms. To ensure a smooth experience, private pilgrims are advised to use the Pak Hajj 2025 mobile app for real-time updates and service tracking.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi called IUML ‘secular’, the offshoot of Jinnah’s Muslim League calls itself “a political entity dedicated to safeguarding Muslim rights” in petition...

OpIndia Staff -
The IUML, which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once boasted of as a 'secular party', has described itself as "a political entity dedicated to safeguarding Muslim rights" in its petition filed before the Supreme Court.
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor and Red Cross worker terminated for assaulting and dragging out 77-year-old man from Chattarpur Hospital, Superintendent suspended

OpIndia Staff -
After a video of a 77-year-old man being assaulted and dragged out of Chattarpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, the authorities have sacked a doctor and a Red Cross worker, and suspended the superintendent

Newslaundry ropes in ‘journalist’ to downplay exodus of Hindus from Murshidabad, tries to shield Muslim mobs by claiming ‘provocation’: Here is the actual truth

Rahul Gandhi invokes Nehru’s legacy of truth and courage; forgets how Motilal Nehru pulled strings to get Jawaharlal out of Nabha prison, abandoned a...

Canada: Over half a million people with Khalistan flags join Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey, effigies of Modi, Shah and Jaishankar in jail...

‘Throw my ashes in drain if justice not done to me’: Engineer takes own life alleging harassment by wife and in-laws in UP’s Etawah,...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

While Rahul Gandhi called IUML ‘secular’, the offshoot of Jinnah’s Muslim League calls itself “a political entity dedicated to safeguarding Muslim rights” in petition...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor and Red Cross worker terminated for assaulting and dragging out 77-year-old man from Chattarpur Hospital, Superintendent suspended

OpIndia Staff -

Newslaundry ropes in ‘journalist’ to downplay exodus of Hindus from Murshidabad, tries to shield Muslim mobs by claiming ‘provocation’: Here is the actual truth

OpIndia Staff -

Dehi: Nine people including main accused ‘Lady Don’ Zikra and two minors arrested for murder of Hindu boy in Seelampur

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi invokes Nehru’s legacy of truth and courage; forgets how Motilal Nehru pulled strings to get Jawaharlal out of Nabha prison, abandoned a...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Over half a million people with Khalistan flags join Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey, effigies of Modi, Shah and Jaishankar in jail...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Gurdwara in Vancouver and Surrey’s Lakshmi Narayan Temple desecrated with pro-Khalistan graffiti, people call it ‘attempt to instill fear’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Throw my ashes in drain if justice not done to me’: Engineer takes own life alleging harassment by wife and in-laws in UP’s Etawah,...

OpIndia Staff -

Is West Bengal police acting as ‘mouthpiece’ of TMC? Official X handle shares politically motivated ‘peace appeal’ targeting BJP and RSS

OpIndia Staff -

Mangaluru: Video shows Muslims protesting against Waqf law being ferried in police vehicle, police deny allegations

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com