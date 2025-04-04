Friday, April 4, 2025
PM Narendra Modi meets Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus at BIMSTEC summit, expresses serious concern over safety of Hindus and other minorities

The MEA stated, "Prime Minister underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Government of Bangladesh would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them."

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Chief Advisor of the government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok on Friday during the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. During the meeting, PM Modi expressed India’s concerns regarding the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh and expressed his expectation that atrocities against them would be thoroughly investigated, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In an official statement, the MEA stated, “Prime Minister underlined India’s concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Government of Bangladesh would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them.”

During the meeting, PM Modi also underlined India’s desire for a constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on “mutual respect and sensitivity.”

The PM in a post on social media platform X said, “Met Mr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh. India remains committed to a constructive and people-centric relationship with Bangladesh. I reiterated India’s support for peace, stability, inclusivity and democracy in Bangladesh. Discussed measures to prevent illegal border crossings and expressed our serious concern for the safety and well-being of Hindus and other minorities.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “PM @narendramodi met @ChiefAdviserGOB of Bangladesh on the margins of BIMSTEC Summit today in Bangkok. PM underlined India’s desire for constructive relations with based on mutual respect & sensitivity.”

The post further noted that PM Modi underscored the need to tackle growing extremism, which is “a threat to regional stability”.

PM Modi highlighted that India will support the advancement of BIMSTEC’s agenda as Bangladesh takes over the chairmanship of BIMSTEC.

“PM also underlined the need to ensure the safety & security of Hindus in Bangladesh and tackle growing extremism which is a threat to regional stability. India will support advancement of the BIMSTEC agenda under Bangladesh’s incoming chairship”, MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, their first face-to-face meeting since the collapse of Bangladesh’s former PM Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Notably, PM Modi is in Bangkok for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, where he was received by Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Government House.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met with the Senior General of Myanmar, Aung Hlaing, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

