West Bengal: Notice issued to Hindu man ahead of Ram Navami, BJP says attempt to disrupt festival celebration by hounding organiser

"Similar orders have been issued against around 40 individuals, based on police claims that they might disrupt law and order during the festival," the BJP stated.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal police issue notice to Hindu man ahead of Ramnavami, BJP says attempt to disrupt celebration by hounding festival organiser
Ram Navami celebrations in Howrah (2018), image via IANS

On Saturday (4th April), the BJP accused the West Bengal police of disrupting the Ram Navami celebrations by targeting the festival’s organisers.

The development comes after the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Islampur issued a notice to a Hindu man named Monotosh Roy (aka Raja) on Wednesday (2nd April) based on a case registered by Dalkhola Police Station in Uttar Dinajpur.

“For instance, the attached order is based on a false report by the Dalkhola Police in Uttar Dinajpur, targeting a well-known organizer of the Ram Navami festival by labeling him a troublemaker,” the BJP said in a tweet.

The party informed that Monotosh Roy has been asked to explain why he should not furnish a bond of ₹1 lakh after being booked under Section 126 in Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“Similar orders have been issued against around 40 individuals, based on police claims that they might disrupt law and order during the festival,” it stated.

While accusing the ruling TMC government of Muslim appeasement, the BJP added, “No power in the world can stop the Hindus of Bengal from celebrating Ram Navami. This year, the processions will be bigger and more spirited. Jai Shri Ram.”

The police order sheet alleged that Monotosh Roy is ‘notorious’ and has ‘created disturbances in the area in the past’.

“He frequently engages in quarrels with the local people over various issues. The police apprehend that the OP may create law and order problems and could cause a serious breach of peace in the locality during the upcoming festivals, followed by the rallies,” it claimed on Wednesday (2nd April).

Monotosh Roy was directed to appear before the SDM on Friday (4th April) and asked to explain why he should not pay a bond of ₹1 lakh.

