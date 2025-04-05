In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, two women named Shehnaz and Khushnuma tried to convert a 16-year-old Hindu minor girl by luring her. They had deceived the minor that she will become rich by keeping Roza. After this, the minor girl also kept Roza for 2-3 days. Now, the leftist propaganda news portal ‘The Wire’ has tried to give a different angle to this case by calling it a financial matter citing the bail plea of ​​the accused.

Actually, this case is related to the Bhanderi Gate Bahar Mohalla of Kotwali police station area of ​​​​Jhansi. A person had accused his neighbor 40-year-old Shehnaz alias Sana and Khusnuma, that both of them tried to convert his 16-year-old minor daughter to Islam. Both of them lured his daughter and instigated her to keep Roza during Ramzaan and read Namaaz.

The father of the targeted girl said that both the Muslim women deceived his daughter that if she keeps fast and prays in the holy month of Muslims, her family will prosper and she will become rich. Since both of them are neighbours, the minor believed Shehnaz’s words. The minor girl started keeping fast and praying in the house. She did this for three-four days.

One day her family members saw her observing Islamic rituals. They tried to make the minor girl understand. When Shehnaz came to know that the minor’s family members opposed her, she reached their house. Shehnaz entered the room of the minor girl’s uncle and after closing the door, started threatening to commit suicide and implicate the family. Scared by this, the victim’s uncle called the police.

Shehnaz fled from there after that threatening to implicate the family in a false case. When Hindu organizations came to know about the incident, they protested calling it an issue of conversion. The minor girl’s father went to the Kotwali police station on March 13 and lodged a complaint. On this basis, the police registered a case under sections 3 and 5 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

CO City Sneha Tiwari said that a case has been registered against Shehnaz for inciting the minor girl to convert. Later the police arrested both the women. After this, both the women were produced in the court and sent to jail. The police added sections like disturbing the peace, threatening to kill or cause grievous hurt and destroying property, criminal intimidation.

After this, both the women applied to the court for bail. The court heard it on March 26. Additional Sessions Judge of Jhansi Vijay Kumar Verma refused to grant bail to Shehnaz. Judge Vijay Kumar Verma said that Shehnaz can influence witnesses or evidence during the investigation, as she lives next to the victim. On this basis, Shehnaz’s bail plea was rejected.

Leftist propaganda portal Wire gave a new angle to the conversion attempt

The leftist propaganda web portal ‘The Wire’ run by Siddharth Varadarajan has tried to give a different angle to this news based on Shehnaz’s bail plea. The Wire did not even give detailed space to this news of attempted conversion before the bail plea was filed. Now on this portal, Umar Rashid has tried to show this conversion as a financial dispute.

Umar Rashid has based his report titled ‘Roza or Economic Dispute: Why was a Muslim woman arrested for ‘conversion’ during Ramzan in UP?’ on the claims of the accused. Obviously, no criminal says that he has committed a crime. They often say that the other person has implicated them in a false case and the matter is something else.

In this case too, Rashid tried to turn the allegations of attempted conversion into a financial dispute by quoting the accused Shehnaz and cleverly tried to dispute the conversion angle that surfaced in the media. He quoted the accused Shehnaz in the report saying that in an attempt to avoid paying the loan, a false story has been created to implicate her in a conversion case. Shehnaz says that the complainant Hindu man had fallen ill some time ago and his wife had borrowed Rs 50,000 from her.

The report claims that the complainant’s wife had promised Shehnaz to return the money in 10 days. When she did not return the money, she started going to her house to ask for it, but the complainant’s wife kept avoiding her on one pretext or the other. On the day of the incident, she had gone to the complainant’s house to ask for the money, but the complainant’s brother locked her in the house.

To prove this allegation, Umar Rashid has used the bail plea of Shehnaz, who is accused of making a Hindu girl read Namaaz and keep Roza, as the basis of his article on the propaganda website. It is obvious that she will declare herself innocent and why would she accept that she has tried to convert a minor. In this entire case, The Wire journalist has talked about what was the previous case, but he did not know what the victim or the police investigation has to say on the allegations of these financial transactions. The entire report was written on the basis of the bail petition. Even if every side of the story was to be shared, then looking at the report it seems that the victim’s side was not included in the report with the aim of giving a different turn to the case or with the aim of creating confusion in the minds of the readers.

This attitude of The Wire is not new. It is known for presenting such facts in a distorted manner in favor of anti-Hindu people and leftists. The Wire is also quite infamous in the media circle for such one-sided reports. In this case too, the portal has tried to do something similar.