Violence by Muslim mobs continued on Saturday in West Bengal’s Murshidabad against the Waqf Amendment Act. As per reports, two people were injured after being shot during the violence.

The incident took place in Dhulian in the Samserganj block, where a private hospital was vandalised and then set on fire by protestors.

This comes after large scale violence after Friday prayers in Suti and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad, in which several cops were injured. The situation was normal in the morning on Saturday, but it started to deteriorate after people started to gather in Dhulian. The mob started vandalising properties in the area, along with a private hospital.

A shopping mall in Dhulian was also vandalise by mob before police could disperse them. While trying to control the situation, Malda Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jamal was injured.

During the violence, two people, a minor and a youth, were hit by gunshots allegedly fired by BSF to contain the situation. Both have been admitted to Jangipur Subdistrict Hospital. One of them have been identified as Muddin Sheikh, who was shot in his leg. The other one to get shot is a minor named Hasan Sheikh.

The police clarified that they were not shot by police. ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said “this could probably be from the BSF end”. As Murshidabad lies within 50 km of international border, BSF has been deployed in the area following the violence. The ADG added that the injured persons were admitted to a hospital and out of danger.

Talking about the incident, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar said, “The unfortunate incident that happened this morning may have been triggered by unsubstantiated rumours being spread from various quarters. I urge the people not to pay heed to such provocations, which are clearly the handiwork of miscreants.”

Farakka Trinamool MLA Monirul Islam’s house was also vandalised by the protestors.

118 people have so far been arrested so far in connection with their alleged involvement in the incidents of violence during the protests.