OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Saturday, April 12, 2025
HomeCrimeViolence continues in Murshidabad over Waqf Act, two people shot after hospital, shopping mall...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Violence continues in Murshidabad over Waqf Act, two people shot after hospital, shopping mall and other establishments vandalised by mob

OpIndia Staff

Violence by Muslim mobs continued on Saturday in West Bengal’s Murshidabad against the Waqf Amendment Act. As per reports, two people were injured after being shot during the violence.

The incident took place in Dhulian in the Samserganj block, where a private hospital was vandalised and then set on fire by protestors.

This comes after large scale violence after Friday prayers in Suti and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad, in which several cops were injured. The situation was normal in the morning on Saturday, but it started to deteriorate after people started to gather in Dhulian. The mob started vandalising properties in the area, along with a private hospital.

A shopping mall in Dhulian was also vandalise by mob before police could disperse them. While trying to control the situation, Malda Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jamal was injured. 

During the violence, two people, a minor and a youth, were hit by gunshots allegedly fired by BSF to contain the situation. Both have been admitted to Jangipur Subdistrict Hospital. One of them have been identified as Muddin Sheikh, who was shot in his leg. The other one to get shot is a minor named Hasan Sheikh.

The police clarified that they were not shot by police. ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said “this could probably be from the BSF end”. As Murshidabad lies within 50 km of international border, BSF has been deployed in the area following the violence. The ADG added that the injured persons were admitted to a hospital and out of danger.

Talking about the incident, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar said, “The unfortunate incident that happened this morning may have been triggered by unsubstantiated rumours being spread from various quarters. I urge the people not to pay heed to such provocations, which are clearly the handiwork of miscreants.”

Farakka Trinamool MLA Monirul Islam’s house was also vandalised by the protestors.

118 people have so far been arrested so far in connection with their alleged involvement in the incidents of violence during the protests.

OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Another year, another denial: Delhi Police’s refusal to allow Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangiri shows how the state is submitting to the Muslim street...

Jinit Jain -

Murshidabad: How Muslim mobs selectively targeted Hindus in the garb of protests against Waqf law, attacked temples, homes, shops and businesses

OpIndia Staff -

Finance ministry hands over ₹515.31 crore to Asset Disposal Committee for refund to victims of Rose Valley Ponzi scam

OpIndia Staff -

Tyranny of the unelected? SC assumes it can curtail powers of the head of the state, says President can’t exercise ‘absolute veto’ on Bills....

Aditi -

Speaker Om Birla fulfils promise made to Pulwama Martyr Hemraj Meena’s family, performs ‘Mayra’ ceremony at wedding of the late CRPF jawan’s daughter

OpIndia Staff -

General Reginald Dyer: The butcher of Jallianwala Bagh and how he was honoured by Golden Temple management after the massacre

Anurag -

Congress Minister Priyank Kharge attempts to downplay attacks by Muslim mobs under the garb of ‘Bhagwa love trap’ in Karnataka: Here is the reality

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Violence erupts again in Murshidabad against Waqf Act after Friday prayers, mob torched vehicles, pelted stones and blocked trains, several cops injured

OpIndia Staff -

Flight operations disrupted at Delhi airport due to dust storm, 15 flights diverted

ANI -

Ahmedabad: Muslim mob offers Namaz on the road outside a mosque to protest against the Waqf Act; spread ‘they will take away our mosques’...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com