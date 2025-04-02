As the West Bengal Police have cancelled the leaves of all police personnel ahead of Ram Navami celebrations to step up the security arrangements, the BJP leader and former national vice-president of the party, Dilip Ghosh, has accused the West Bengal Police of creating unnecessary panic among common people before the Hindu festival.

As per reports, to toughen up security arrangements for the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal Police cancelled the leaves of its police personnel from 2nd April to 9th April. The decision implemented through an order signed by the Additional Director General of Law and Order Javed Shamim, came into effect on Wednesday (2nd April). The leaves will only be granted in cases of extreme emergency.

DCP Central Biswajit Mahato said that teams of police have been patrolling the “sensitive areas” as a “preventive action” before Ram Navami. He said that the move is aimed at gaining the faith of the people and assuring them that the police will maintain law and order during the festivities.

Howrah, West Bengal: DCP Central Biswajit Mahato, says, "This is a preventive action. Before Ram Navami, we conduct patrols to reassure people, especially in sensitive areas, that the police are with them and fully prepared to ensure a peaceful celebration…" pic.twitter.com/kPKAJivwzc — IANS (@ians_india) April 2, 2025

“There are plans to instigate people through different posters or posts. The police are on alert. There might be attempts to instigate tension among people from different communities, especially focusing on the occasion of Ram Navami. We requested people not to get instigated. There is no need to worry. But at the same time, we also request people to alert the local police in case they notice any suspicious activities in their respective areas,” Additional Director General (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar said on 29th March.

Ghosh, however, lashed out at the West Bengal Police for the decision, terming it a “panic-driven decision”. He advised the police to keep an eye on the people who create trouble. The former member of Parliament added that Hindus perform their festivals peacefully. “Such panic-driven decisions are prompted only during Hindu festivals. The police should take care of those who create trouble. Hindus are well organised, and they perform their religious rituals peacefully. Lakhs of people participate in Durga Puja, and no tension is created. It has become a habit of the ruling party to create tension and panic,” said Ghosh.

What are the security arrangements?

As part of the security arrangements, the police stations have reportedly been put on high alert. Teams of police have been deployed in sensitive areas. Around 5000 police personnel will be deployed across Kolkata. CCTV and temporary cameras have been installed in several areas for all-around surveillance. Besides, drones will be used for aerial surveillance. All the Ram Navami processions will be mandatorily photographed and videographed by professional photographers. The police personnel will also be carrying body cameras for real-time monitoring.

The police administration is also holding meetings with religious leaders for security arrangements. The police will also be keeping a watch on social media. Rapid response teams will also be put on standby to deal with any law and order situation.