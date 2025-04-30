In a deeply disturbing case from Indore, a 27-year-old man named Jibrail has been accused of raping a woman teacher and trying to force her into religious conversion. The survivor filed a formal complaint late Tuesday night (April 29, 2025) at Lasudiya police station, stating that Jibrail not only sexually assaulted her but also issued terrifying death threats.

According to the woman, Jibrail—a hardware businessman—warned her that if she didn’t comply with his demands, he would kill her family “just like what happened in Pahalgam.” This chilling reference points to the recent terror attack on April 22, where 28 tourists were massacred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The complaint reveals a pattern of escalating abuse. Jibrail allegedly barged into her house, assaulted her physically, and hurled vulgar abuses. Her mother was reportedly attacked too. He later summoned the woman near a hospital, started a confrontation, and declared that he would sabotage her engagement. In a shocking move, he forced a gold chain on her neck and proclaimed, “You are my mistress. This is your reward.” He then tried to lure her with promises to fulfill all her needs. When she rejected the chain, the threats turned deadly.

The survivor says Jibrail even dragged her to a hotel at knifepoint, where he raped her. Before leaving, he warned her that if she ever stopped communicating with him, she and her family would face dire consequences. Multiple incidents of rape have been reported, and the woman—whose father has passed away—has been living in Indore since 2020.

Jibrail, already married with four children, also threatened to leak her photos and videos on social media. When she moved to Indore, hoping to escape him, he followed. His harassment intensified upon learning of her engagement. He allegedly took her to a jewelry store and tried to bribe her with gold, demanding that she break off the engagement.