Whenever public welfare is discussed in the context of Indian history, some personalities shine like stars – one of these brightest star is the name of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, who was born on May 31, 1725 in Chaudi village of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. Her father Mankoji Shinde was an ordinary farmer, but was a very religious and cultured person. Right from her childhood, Mother Sushila Bai taught Ahilyabai the values ​​of religion, penance, service and tolerance, which became the foundation of her entire life.

The beginning of an extraordinary life

Contrary to social customs, Ahilyabai had the good fortune of being noticed by Malharrao Holkar, the ruler of the Holkar dynasty, in her childhood itself. Impressed by her culture, intelligence and behaviour, Malharrao wanted her to marry his son Khanderao. Thus, she became the daughter-in-law of the Holkar royal family in Indore.

Ahilyabai’s life was full of struggle from the very beginning. The untimely death of her husband Khanderao in a war 1754, then the death of her father-in-law Malharrao Holkar (1766), and then the death of her only son Malerao – all these tragedies could break any ordinary woman. But Ahilyabai, with the strength of her tolerance, patience and extraordinary ability in governance and management, was able to handle not only herself but also the entire Holkar empire.

Leadership symbolizing sacrifice and austerity: In 1767, Ahilyabai took over the reins of the Holkar empire. She kept her personal life extremely simple by cutting down administrative expenses. She never misused the state treasury. She considered the welfare of the common people as the main objective of governance and this approach led to her title of ‘Lokmata’.

During her reign, Maheshwar was made the capital of the empire, where she lived a simple life. Her residence still exists there which can serve as a symbol of an ideal lifestyle for leaders, administrators and people associated with the judicial system.

The ideal of justice and love for the people

Ahilyabai’s justice system was so transparent and quick that she is compared to King Harishchandra of ancient times. She used to personally sit in the court and hear cases. Her view was, “The first duty of a king is to serve his subjects, not his own benefit.” She empowered all sections of society by providing fair pay to soldiers, reducing taxes to help farmers, and expanding trade facilities.

Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar was the patron of Indian culture

Devi Ahilyabai was not only an efficient administrator but also a major inspiration for Indian cultural revival. She built hundreds of temples, ghats, wells, dharamshalas, sadavrat (free eateries) to help travelers across the country. The list of religious places built by her is so extensive that its compilation can be a subject of research in itself.

Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Somnath, Dwarka, Rameswaram, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Trimbakeshwar, Ujjain, Gangasagar, Tirupati, Jagannath Puri – there is hardly any major pilgrimage site in India that does not bear the mark of Devi Ahilyabai’s contribution.

Particularly the reconstruction of the Kashi Vishwanath temple (1780) is a symbol of her religious consciousness and cultural commitment. When Aurangzeb demolished this temple in 1669, it remained neglected for a long period. Ahilyabai not only got it rebuilt, but also made complete arrangements for the proper management of the priests, travelers, dharamshalas and pilgrims there.

A ruler with a modern outlook

Ahilyabai also revived roads, improved water management, transport, security and communication. During her reign, a road was built from Kashi to Calcutta, so that pilgrims could travel conveniently. British officer Sir John Malcolm praised Devi Ahilyabai in his book ‘Memoirs of Central India (1823)’ and wrote that his assistant Captain D.T. Stuart saw dharamshalas and wells built by the Holkars in inaccessible pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath and Devprayag.

Glory of women in Sanatan culture: In Indian culture, women power is considered to be Jagadjanani, Ardhanarishwar, Shakti-Swarupa. Devi Ahilyabai was the embodiment of that tradition. She was a mother, a widow, an administrator, a judge, a donor, a Yogini, a scholar and a saint. She proved through her life that coordination of Dharma and power is possible, when the objective is public welfare.

Why is Ahilyabai relevant in today’s era? Today, when moral values ​​are eroding in politics, administration and religion, personalities like Ahilyabai inspire that governance can be done with honesty, sacrifice and service.

Every aspect of her life is a school for modern public life on how to do good for people even with limited resources, how power should be used for the national interest rather than for self-interest, and how, despite being a woman, one can pass the tests of supreme leadership.

Tricentenary anniversary: ​​Not just a celebration, but an opportunity for introspection

On Saturday (May 31, 2025), 300 years of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar’s descent on earth will be completed. This is not just a fact but an opportunity for introspection for a nation.

It is time to think:

● Are we able to learn something from her justice and administrative ideals?

● Have we imbibed her love for her subjects in our conduct?

● Do we have the same reverence and spirit of service towards religious places and cultural heritage?

● Can her ideals become an inspiration for today’s leaders and administrators?

Unless these questions can be answered with a ‘yes’, the celebration of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai will remain a mere formality.

The eternal message of a visionary

Ahilyabai’s entire life is a book, which has sacrifice, religion, ethics, leadership and above all, the spirit of public welfare. For her, power was a means of service, not enjoyment.

Today there is a need to tell our children the story of her life, make our leaders aware of her principles, and connect our society with her life. Only then will this legacy of ‘Lokmata’ remain alive in reality.

(The author Harishchandra Srivastava is a social and political thinker)