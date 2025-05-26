Thankfully, it is the era of social media! Thankfully, Bihar has moved far ahead of the era of jungle raj! Else, the plan to bury Tej Pratap Yadav’s ‘love story’ with claims of hacking and AI would have succeeded. Netizens forced Lalu Prasad Yadav and RJD into action by flooding Tej Pratap Yadav and Anushka’s pictures/videos.

The question is not how these pictures/videos got leaked? Who did it or Why? The question is why Aishwarya Rai’s life was turned into a spectacle despite knowing everything? To suppress this question, Lalu Yadav has announced expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the family and the party in the name of ‘morality’ and ‘family values’.

निजी जीवन में नैतिक मूल्यों की अवहेलना करना हमारे सामाजिक न्याय के लिए सामूहिक संघर्ष को कमज़ोर करता है। ज्येष्ठ पुत्र की गतिविधि, लोक आचरण तथा गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार हमारे पारिवारिक मूल्यों और संस्कारों के अनुरूप नहीं है। अतएव उपरोक्त परिस्थितियों के चलते उसे पार्टी और परिवार… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 25, 2025

It is possible that this eviction will end as soon as the assembly elections in Bihar, to be held later this year, are over. But Lalu Yadav’s hypocrisy is also exposed by the fact that with the same morality and family values, ​​that he is citing while rejecting Anushka Yadav of his own caste, he has accepted Christian woman Rachel Godinho (Rajshree) as the wife of his younger son Tejaswi Yadav. Then what morality, what family values ​​came in the way of him publicly accepting Anushka Yadav of his own caste as the wife of his elder son?

Accepting this relationship would have strengthened his so-called morality and family values ​​as well as the caste voter base of RJD. Even if this had not happened, everyone knows that politically Tej Pratap Yadav is neither seen as Lalu Yadav’s successor, nor does he have that kind of political influence. He tried to drive the party on some occasions, but still could not establish himself as a leader either in the party or in the eyes of the public. Surprisingly, even when these senior RJD leaders were publicly insulted by Tej Pratap Yadav, there was no threat to Lalu Yadav’s morality and family values.

This morality and family values ​​of Lalu Yadav did not awaken even when Chanda Babu’s sons were attacked with acid. He kept sending that person to the Parliament. The morality did not awaken even when children of Biharis were kidnapped to nourish the kidnapping industry during Jungle Raj. It did not awaken even when furniture and cars were forcibly taken away from a showroom for a wedding and businessmen left Bihar. It did not awaken even when massacres were carried out by pitting one caste against another and hundreds of children became orphans.

🚨Video of Tej Pratap marrying Anushka Yadav leaked in Media.



Tej Pratap Yadav's divorce case is already ongoing.



After this video, Lalu Family is going to get in lot of trouble. pic.twitter.com/Cw8g9lkXd2 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 25, 2025

Then why and how did the family values ​​and morality of convicted Lalu Yadav suddenly awaken due to his son’s love? When you search for answers to these questions, you come to know that the morality and family values ​​of Lalu Yadav is standing on the foundations of lies and deceit n being cleared in family politics. The values ​​of their father, that everyone from Tejashwi Yadav to Rohini Acharya are talking about, seem to be nothing more than happiness at getting a thorn being removed from their family’s politics.

Everyone knows that there is a lot of pressure on Lalu Yadav to establish not only his sons, but also his daughters in politics. After Misa Bharti, now Rohini Acharya wants a share in the inheritance. Chanda Yadav, Ragini Yadav, Hema Yadav, Anushka Rao and Raj Laxmi Yadav are also standing in line to get their share. To set up everyone, power is needed, the power of Bihar.

In such a situation, the way Tej Pratap Yadav’s love story became public, the way the fact came to light that he has been in a relationship with Anushka Yadav for 12 years, it also brought into discussion the treatment of Tej Pratap’s wife Aishwarya Rai by Lalu family. Tej Pratap had married Aishwarya Rai, a daughter of Bihar from the same caste, on 12th May 2018.

तेजप्रताप भाई! यह कितनी हास्यास्पद और आश्चर्य की बात है। एक तरफ ऐश्वर्या राय को मूर्ख बनाया, दूसरी तरफ अनुष्का यादव को मूर्ख बना रहे हो। सच कहने का साहस होना चाहिए और झूठ बोलकर दूसरों को बरगलाना नहीं चाहिए। इन लड़कियों को या यादव समाज को, किसको बेवकूफ बना रहे हो भाई।



यह फर्जी… https://t.co/Nx9dS2MqMg pic.twitter.com/jBOXB0F3jx — Dr. Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) May 24, 2025

Neither is it a crime to love someone, nor is it unusual for a husband and wife to separate after their relationship turns sour. That is why after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when Aishwarya Rai was thrown out of her in-laws’ house in disgrace, the people of Bihar considered it to be Lalu Yadav’s family matter and moved on. But today the truth of his 12-year-old relationship with Anushka has come to light, and it has revealed that in reality, Lalu Yadav’s family value is to make anyone’s daughter’s life a spectacle for his politics.

Today, anticipating political loss, Lalu Yadav has expelled Tej Pratap Yadav, because this episode has exposed the RJD and the Lalu family, who are dreaming of returning to power in Bihar by talking about ‘mai-behin’ (mother-sister). Lalu does not want the ‘mai-behin’ of Bihar to talk about justice for Aishwarya in this election season. But Lalu Yadav and his family should know that this is Bihar, whose morality and family values ​​are not as bad as theirs. Now it is their destiny to be buried under the burden of these questions.

The original Hindi story can be read here.