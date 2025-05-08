Thursday, May 8, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBSF stops Beating Retreat ceremonies at Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki borders till further orders
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

BSF stops Beating Retreat ceremonies at Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki borders till further orders

However, the daily lowering of the national flag at sunset will continue as usual

ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) has stopped the Beating Retreat ceremonies at all three border check posts along Pakistan in Punjab– Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki– till further orders in view of public safety.

However, the daily lowering of the national flag at sunset will continue as usual, the BSF said in a statement.

The BSF’s decision came a day after nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK) were destroyed by India as a retaliatory measure against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 tourists were brutally killed.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The strikes, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, targeted nine key terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Four of the targets were located inside Pakistan and the remaining five were situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security.

PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience. PM reviewed the ministries’ planning and preparation for the current situation.

Secretaries have been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministries’ operations and ensure the fool proof functioning of essential systems, with a special focus on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols.

The Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and Secretaries from key ministries, including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications, attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

From problem with the name to asking for details to questioning ‘will it end terrorism’: How some Indian politicians are busy playing politics after...

OpIndia Staff -
Rashid Alvi downplayed the imporatnce of the operation while Imran Masood asked for detailed information about the strikes so that he can be 'satisfied'.
News Reports

Foreign media, Pakistan govt use a loop of lies to claim ‘Indian fighter jets shot down’ despite zero evidence: Pakistani defence minister says he...

Shraddha Pandey -
While Pakistan has failed to provide any substantial proof including visuals of wreckage of the supposedly downed Indian fighter jets, NYT decided to take ‘expert’ opinion of John E Pike, the director of Global Security, who speculated that Pakistan those five aircraft and the drone could have been downed by surface-to-air or air-to-air missiles. “Pakistan has both”.

China fans Pakistani fake claims of shooting down 5 Indian Air Force jets using Chinese jets to promote its defense technology, reports surge in...

Pakistani Defence Minister runs to CNN boasting about downing Indian jets, fumbles and claims ‘social media’ when asked to show evidence

SkyStriker drones, used in Operation Sindoor, are made in India: Read about the loitering munitions that can locate and target with precision

Brahmins single largest caste, 4000+ castes in India – Read about 1931 caste census conducted by the British which eventually led to ‘Mandal-Kamandal’ politics...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

From problem with the name to asking for details to questioning ‘will it end terrorism’: How some Indian politicians are busy playing politics after...

OpIndia Staff -

Foreign media, Pakistan govt use a loop of lies to claim ‘Indian fighter jets shot down’ despite zero evidence: Pakistani defence minister says he...

Shraddha Pandey -

China fans Pakistani fake claims of shooting down 5 Indian Air Force jets using Chinese jets to promote its defense technology, reports surge in...

Sandeep Singh -

Pakistani Army says Indian drones targeted several cities including Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi, claims to have shot down 12 Harop loitering munitions

OpIndia Staff -

Darbhanga: Muslims attacked Hindus after verifying religion, 21 accused named in FIR, 4 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Adani Green becomes world’s first renewable energy Independent Power Producer among top 10 players to turn water positive

ANI -

Pakistani Defence Minister runs to CNN boasting about downing Indian jets, fumbles and claims ‘social media’ when asked to show evidence

Rukma Rathore -

SkyStriker drones, used in Operation Sindoor, are made in India: Read about the loitering munitions that can locate and target with precision

OpIndia Staff -

15 civilians killed, 57 injured as Pakistan continues artillery shelling on civilian areas across the LoC

OpIndia Staff -

Brahmins single largest caste, 4000+ castes in India – Read about 1931 caste census conducted by the British which eventually led to ‘Mandal-Kamandal’ politics...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com