General Secretary of CPI (Maoists) Basavaraju, who was neutralised by security forces at Abujhmad area in insurgency-hit Narayanpur district, had received training in targeting security forces from the LTTE.

After the elimination of the top naxal leader, the banned organisation suffered a major dent in terms of technical know-how as well as military power.

Responding to the query of ANI about Basvaraju obtained training from LTTE, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P said that the outlawed organisation has separate groups like insurgency groups and militant groups to execute incidents like IED blasts, ambushes and attacks on camps of security forces.

There were multiple inputs received (in past) that they (referring to the naxal organisation) had taken training from the LTTE, said the IG, adding that they had taken training from a foreign organisation and also exchanged technical know-how.

He further said that since Basvaraju was the general Secretary of CPI (Maoists) and held the responsibility of the Central military commission, he directly or indirectly had a role in the military action that took place in past. After the death of Basvaraju we can say that the banned organisation had suffered major dent in terms of technical knowhow and the military power will also face a major decline.

Bastar IG said that the naxal organisation has been directionless and has not seen any face who can revive the outfit.

“After Ramanna, the Secretary of DKSZC, died, no one was officially nominated as Secretary. Even after five to six years, the banned organisation failed to develop any new leadership. The existing leadership is around 70 years old. They did not have leadership at the next level because the organisation failed to attract youth due to its destructive actions,” he further added.

“We believe that the banned organisation did not require any general secretary because it will be eliminated soon. The organisation, heading towards its end, did not require any Secretary and General Secretary,” said Sundarraj.

Speaking about the status of PLGA-1 and Hidma, the officer said that effective campaigns were carried out against the PLGA battalion-1 in the south and west of Bastar. Be it Hidma, Barsa Deva of PLGA battalion-1, or any company Commanders and cadres, they have only one option left: shun the path of violence and surrender. Otherwise, they are going to meet their fate like other senior cadres.

In 2024 and 2025, naxal organisation has suffered serious damage and the entire organisation is on the backfoot, said Sundarraj, adding that the number of cadres also declined significantly. The areas of their dominance are also shrinking.

“We hope that naxal problems will be resolved soon, peace will be established, and developmental works will gain momentum”, said Sundarraj.

Speaking about the chronology of the encounter, the IG said that we cannot divulge the details of operations due to preventive measures. Still, the intelligence-based operations in the last two to three years led to fruitful results.

In 2024, the bodies of six state-level committee members and PLGA members were recovered. Similarly, a central commitee member and general Secretary of CPI (Maoists), along with another cadre, were recovered after Narayanpur encounter in 2025.

Sundarraj said, “In this encounter, separate teams of DRG were mobilised from two to three launchpads, acting on precise intelligence inputs.”

The officer elaborated that the terrain was tough and challenging due to hills and dense forest. Overcoming all the challenges, the security personnel acted tactfully so that their location would not be revealed to the Naxals. Security personnel successfully met out the challenge in the form of IEDs planted by naxals, reached the spot and surrounded the cadres of the banned organisation. Keeping their damage very minimum, the personnel cause significant damage to insurgents.

Notably, 27 naxals, including Basvaraju, were killed in an encounter with the DRG at the dense forest of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on May 21. Search carried out by security personnel at the spot of encounter site resulted in recovery of firearms including AK-47 rifles, SLRs, Insas, carbines and others.

