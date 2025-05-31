Saturday, May 31, 2025
HomeNews ReportsDelhi High Court rejects plea to halt demolition of Pakistani-Hindu refugee camp
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi High Court rejects plea to halt demolition of Pakistani-Hindu refugee camp

Given the fragile state of the Yamuna River, the court asserted that any interference with its restoration efforts cannot be justified. It ruled that humanitarian considerations cannot override environmental imperatives, as such exemptions would delay critical public projects.

ANI
Pakistani Hindu refugee settlements in Delhi (File photo)

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition seeking to restrain the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from demolishing the Pakistani-Hindu refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tila until alternative land is allocated to its residents.

The court acknowledged its sincere attempts to engage with relevant authorities to facilitate the rehabilitation and relocation of the refugees. However, these efforts remained unproductive, largely due to bureaucratic delays, particularly on the part of the Union of India. Despite the humanitarian concerns, the court clarified that framing policy for refugee relief is beyond its jurisdiction.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, Justice Dharmesh Sharma ruled that the interim order issued on March 12, 2024, stands vacated. The court further stated that the petitioner, Ravi Ranjan Singh, along with other similarly placed refugees, “have no right to continue to occupy the area in question,” thereby dismissing their plea to halt the eviction.

The bench emphasised the necessity of safeguarding the ecologically sensitive Yamuna floodplains.

It noted that environmental protection measures align with directives from the Supreme Court, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the Delhi High Court itself. These actions aim to preserve ecological integrity and uphold the fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment for both current and future generations.

Given the fragile state of the Yamuna River, the court asserted that any interference with its restoration efforts cannot be justified. It ruled that humanitarian considerations cannot override environmental imperatives, as such exemptions would delay critical public projects.

The petition, filed by Singh, highlighted the plight of nearly 800 Hindu refugees from Pakistan. It urged the court to direct the DDA to refrain from demolition until alternative land was allocated in accordance with the government’s policy under the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. The plea also called for embankments along the Yamuna to protect such settlements and religious structures, citing precedents like the Akshardham Temple and the Commonwealth Games Village. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

IndiaAI Mission: India’s Common Compute Capacity reaches 34,333 GPUs with addition of around 16,000 GPUs, 3 more Indigenous Foundation Models selected

OpIndia Staff -

From podium to protest: Who is Megha Vemuri? Indian-American student banned from MIT for her pro-Palestine speech

Anurag -

Busting the brainwashing industry: ‘His Story of Itihaas’ challenges India’s distorted history taught in textbooks and reclaims stolen civilizational memory

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

A rare confluence of religion, governance, and service, Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar left a mark from Kashi to Kedarnath: An introspection on her 300th birth...

Harish Chandra Srivastava -

UPI rules, ATM withdrawals, Credit Cards, EPFO, Aadhaar updates etc: Here are the key changes set to kick in from June 1

OpIndia Staff -

Maoist leader Basavaraju’s international connections, Turkey’s leftist terror group pays tribute to the terrorist killed by Indian security forces

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata police travel 1500 kms to arrest a 22 year old girl who spoke against Pakistan and in the process, “offended Muslims”

OpIndia Staff -

From condoling Pakistan to backing India: How Colombia’s U-turn proves Indian diplomacy is working

OpIndia Staff -

Mubarak Mansoori, who used to read ‘Islam and Sex’ and exploited Hindu women, portrayed as ‘Tantrik’: How long will Dainik Bhaskar distort facts to fits its...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -

DGCA grants one-time last and final approval to Indigo to extend lease agreement with Turkish Airlines for 2 Boeing 777s for 3 months

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com