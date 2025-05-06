U Sagayam, a retired IAS officer, has written to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, seeking protection after the DMK government in Tamil Nadu withdrew his security. The retired IAS officer who investigated the large-scale illegal granite mining said that there is a serious threat to his life post-withdrawal of his security in May 2023.

Back in 2014, the High Court appointed U Sagayam as Special Officer to investigate illegal granite mining. In his investigation, Sagayam uncovered a powerful mining mafia operating in and around Melur in the Madurai district since 1990. The illegal activities had inflicted a loss of over Rs 1 lakh crore to the state’s exchequer. In November 2014, U Sagayam submitted his 600-page report before the court.

“No action was taken on this report for two months until social activists exposed it, shocking the state, leading to the government taking action and cases were filed. I have received a second summons on one case, which was registered in the Vikramangalam Police Station. I was provided with an armed guard as escort from 2016 to May 202,3 which has been removed lately by the Tamil Nadu government, due to which I fear threat,” Sagayam said in his letter to Madras HC CJI and other authorities.

Explaining the rationale behind seeking protection two after security withdrawal, Sagayam cited the murders of social activist Jagabar Ali from Pudukottai district and whistleblower Zakir Hussain in Tirunelveli. He also mentioned receiving two death threats.

“I received two death threats in the form of a letter during my tenure, stating that I will be chopped and thrown into the mines and that my wife and children will be chopped into pieces and thrown into the mines. I filed a complaint with the Tallakulam Police, but till now I don’t know what action has been taken,” the former IAS officer said.

Sagayam penned a separate letter to the Special Public Prosecutor of the Special Court dealing with offences related to Mines and Minerals.

“I am of the considered opinion that the decision taken by some police officers under the pretext of a committee to withdraw the security provided to me was clearly biased, flawed and unfair as they did not take into consideration the nexus and track record of the stakeholders in the granite mining arena, the nature of the crimes committed, the scale and magnitude of the irregularities resorted to and resultant pecuniary loss to Government Exchequer, which I brought to fore and the impact caused by my action in this regard. I have initially taken up this issue with the Chief Secretary andthe Director General of Police for restoring the security withdrawn. They have not realistically understood the gravity of the issue as the threat perception is clearly subjective. And as a result, they did not respond positively in this regard,” Sagayam wrote.

“We as representatives of Civil Society should bow our heads in utter shame that we could not prevent such murder and loss of precious lives of the noble and selfless crusaders for common cause who are otherwise the sole breadwinner of their family. It is bitter but true that we all should admit beyond the meaningless and petty party politics that the law-abiding citizens, social activists and whistle blowers are living under constant threat and fear,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Melur villagers and several activists have also demanded protection for U Sagayam. On Monday (5th May), a letter was submitted to Madurai collection M.S. Sangeetha demanding restoration of security for the retired IAS.