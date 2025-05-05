On Sunday (4th May), a piece of fake news went viral on social media, wherein it was claimed that a Muslim family was attacked with a knife and an iron rod in Dehradun by a mob after asking their name and religion.

An X user named ‘Mr Haque’ tweeted, “Dehradun, Uttarakhand. A Muslim family was coming from Doiwala to Dehradun (Chanchak Banjarawala) for a wedding. Banjarawala. 5-6 people came and attacked them with iron rods and a knife at Banjarawala asking their name and religion.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video of a visibly injured and bloodied man. The fake news was amplified and retweeted by Zafarul Islam Khan, who had previously threatened the Hindu community.

Screengrab of the Twitter post

The fake news also went viral on X, with the usual suspects using the alleged incident to propagate the ‘Muslim victimhood’ angle.

ANALYSIS: Misleading



FACT: A sensitive video showing an injured individual covered in blood has been circulated with the claim that a Muslim man on his way to a wedding was attacked in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, after being asked his name. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/VFRiws5zZ6 — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) May 4, 2025

The Truth behind the incident

The Dehradun Police have rubbished the claim made by ‘Mr Haque’ and others that the Muslim man was thrashed because of his religious identity. In reality, it was a case of road rage.

In a statement, the police clarified that the incident occurred on 1st May and the bloodied man was identified as Anish Alo. He and his family were en route to a wedding ceremony when his car broke down in the middle of the road.

This led to a traffic jam. A heated confrontation ensued between Ali and another man named Sanjay Rawat over the issue. They threw blows at each other, resulting in injuries on both sides.



On learning about the matter, the police reached the spot and sent the injured people to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

A large team of police was deployed in the area soon after to prevent any untoward incident. The cops also seized the CCTV footage from the site of the incident and registered multiple FIRs.

“The incident occurred due to a dispute caused by a car breaking down and causing a traffic jam. However, through social media, some people are trying to give a communal colour to the incident. The police are constantly keeping a vigilant eye on social media and identifying such people against whom strict legal action will be taken,” it cautioned.

Not the first attempt to defame Hindus

Social media is rife with fake stories of ‘Muslim victimhood’ ever since the Pahalgam terror attack, where Islamic terrorists massacred Hindus.

The make-believe stories are designed in such a way as to demonise Hindus and shift public debate from the religious profiling of victims during the Pahalgam terror attack.

This ‘Muslim victimhood’ card is employed to divert public debate from the religious hate-fueled nature of the terror attack.

OpIndia had recently debunked the fake news about the death of a Muslim corporate employee in Bengaluru at the hands of his Hindu colleagues for not chanting ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and not commenting on the Pahalgam terror attack.

The fake news was amplified by the leftist propaganda outlet, The Quint, which later deleted the story without citing any apology.

The story was covered by ‘journalist’ Aliza Noor based on a fake story by a LinkedIn user named Ishan Saxena, and she did not bother to verify the facts of the matter. It was gutted after it failed to fit the ‘Muslim victimhood’ story.

Noor (who had also written the Kolkata doctor story) has now deleted her X, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts after the exposé. She had also peddled the fake news about a Kolkata doctor ‘denying’ treatment to a Muslim patient.

The vicious ecosystem had also amplified the story of the molestation of a Kashmiri student at Jamia Millia Islamia. It later went silent when the perpetrator turned out to be Mohammed Abid from Mewat.