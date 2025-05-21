Tuesday, August 19, 2025
HomeCrimeHaryana: Police detains 29 illegal Bangladeshis including 8 children, families were working as labourers...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Police detains 29 illegal Bangladeshis including 8 children, families were working as labourers in a brick kiln

OpIndia Staff
Image via Amar Ujala

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Indian authorities have intensified action against illegal immigrants living in the country.

In a recent action against illegal immigrants, the Haryana police detained 29 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children residing illegally in India. As per reports, Bangladeshi nationals have been working at the Kharkiya brick kiln in Kalanaur, Rohtak.

Noor Islam entered India 22 years ago, has a wife and three children

One Bangladeshi national, Noor Islam, revealed during interrogation that he has been living illegally in India for 22 years. He said that he paid ₹15,000 to the contractor who helped him cross the border and enter India. He worked at brick kilns in Ghaziabad, Sonipat, and Noida. He later brought his wife Hunnara Begum along with him. He had three children, one of whom lives in Bangladesh.

Another Bangladeshi national Musharraf said that last year he paid ₹25,000 to an agent to enter India illegally. Hafizul, one of the Bangladeshi nationals said that he enterd India through Balaghat border area at night.

Investigation revealed that the contractors made fake Aadhar cards for the arrested Bangladeshi. They made groups of 5 to 10 Bangladeshi nationals and facilitated their entry via West Bengal.

Bhiwani police and CID have been conducting a major search operation for the last four days to trace the infiltrators. 
Kalanaur police station in-charge Satpal said that the 29 arrested people will be sent to Rohtak Civil Lines.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Did you know: Jawaharlal Nehru signed the controversial Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan without parliament approval, and despite protests by some Congress MPs

Shraddha Pandey -

Gauhati HC’s ‘extraordinary’ remark for 3,000-bigha land in Assam, fake Adani spin by CPIM, and more: Exposing gap between judicial perception and economic reality

Jinit Jain -

Gujarat Samachar redefines journalism by translating and republishing editorial of a Hindi newspaper without giving any credit

OpIndia Staff -

Blaming EVMs to claims of “vote chori” and campaign against Bihar SIR drive: Congress-led opposition’s relentless assault on electoral process for over a decade

Rukma Rathore -

OpIndia Exclusive: Self-styled ‘dog lovers’ attack MCD officials, damage van during Supreme Court-ordered stray dog removal drive in Delhi’s Rohini

Anurag -

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Navy ran away and hid its ships in commercial docks and near Iran border

OpIndia Staff -

US brings bizarre excuse for China to justify tariff on India, White House adviser accuses India of ‘funding Putin’s war machine’, 2 days after...

Shraddha Pandey -

“There is no god but Allah, and none is worthy of worship except Him”: Ghaziabad cop Sohail Khan’s video inside a temple sparks outrage,...

OpIndia Staff -

Alwar shocker: Woman and her lover slit her husband’s throat, stash body in a blue drum, flee with 3 children

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Oil Corporation to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel from used cooking oil: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com