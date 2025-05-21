In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Indian authorities have intensified action against illegal immigrants living in the country.

In a recent action against illegal immigrants, the Haryana police detained 29 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children residing illegally in India. As per reports, Bangladeshi nationals have been working at the Kharkiya brick kiln in Kalanaur, Rohtak.

Noor Islam entered India 22 years ago, has a wife and three children

One Bangladeshi national, Noor Islam, revealed during interrogation that he has been living illegally in India for 22 years. He said that he paid ₹15,000 to the contractor who helped him cross the border and enter India. He worked at brick kilns in Ghaziabad, Sonipat, and Noida. He later brought his wife Hunnara Begum along with him. He had three children, one of whom lives in Bangladesh.

Another Bangladeshi national Musharraf said that last year he paid ₹25,000 to an agent to enter India illegally. Hafizul, one of the Bangladeshi nationals said that he enterd India through Balaghat border area at night.

Investigation revealed that the contractors made fake Aadhar cards for the arrested Bangladeshi. They made groups of 5 to 10 Bangladeshi nationals and facilitated their entry via West Bengal.

Bhiwani police and CID have been conducting a major search operation for the last four days to trace the infiltrators.

Kalanaur police station in-charge Satpal said that the 29 arrested people will be sent to Rohtak Civil Lines.