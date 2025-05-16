Friday, August 15, 2025
Udaipur: Hindu vegetable vendor attacked with a sword by Islamist mob over lemon prices
Crime
Udaipur: Hindu vegetable vendor attacked with a sword by Islamist mob over lemon prices; chilling reminder of Kanhaiya Lal murder in the city

This incident has again increased religious tension in Udaipur.

A Hindu vegetable vendor was attacked by an Islamist mob in Udaipur, Rajasthan. He suffered several injuries on his body after being attacked with swords by the mob. The fundamentalist mob also pelted stones at his shop. The mob also set fire to shops nearby. The police have registered an FIR in the case.

According to media reports, this incident took place on Friday (May 16, 2025). Some Muslim youths had come to buy vegetables at the shop of a Hindu vegetable vendor named Satbir in Dhanmandi area of ​​Udaipur. While buying vegetables, the customers started a quarrel over the price of lemons.

When Satbir asked them to leave, they became aggressive. They threw stones at Satbir and abused him. They also attacked the nearby shops and destroyed them. By the time Satbir recovered from this attack, the Muslim youth came back with an entire mob.

The Islamist mob attacked Satbir with swords and injured him. The reports also said that the mob then set fire to the vegetable shops nearby. Injured Satbir was immediately taken to the hospital, his condition remains critical.

Hindu organizations have demonstrated in Udaipur and demanded action. The youth who attacked Satbir are on the run. The police have assured the people that they will take action against the culprits soon. In view of the situation, additional security forces have been deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.

This incident has again increased religious tension in Udaipur. This attack is being seen similarly as the attack on tailor Kanhaiya Lal in 2022 when he was killed. Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by 2 Islamists. They slit Kanhaiya Lal’s throat while recording it live on camera. Kanhaiya Lal’s family is still waiting for justice in that case.

