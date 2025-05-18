'Hizb ut-Tahrir Bangladesh' terrorist Mohammad Azaz is now Dhaka North City Corporation administrator: Here is how the truth unfolded

The interim government of Bangladesh, led by ‘chief advisor‘ Muhammad Yunus, has appointed a Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist named Mohammad Azaz as the administrator for the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

The controversial appointment was made on 12th February this year. According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Mohammad Azaz was roped in for a full-time position of 1 year term.

“I’ll start my work by visiting the mass graveyard of the mass uprising of 2024 in Mohammadpur first. I want everyone’s cooperation while doing my duties. My primary aim is to reduce discrimination in this city. I don’t view Dhaka as everyone else views it. I want to carry out my activities in a democratic way,” he had told the media soon after his appointment.

However, it has now transpired that Mohammad Azaz had been associated with ‘Hizb ut-Tahrir’ since 2002. The revelations were made by journalist Zulkarnain Saer on Friday (16th May).

He had uploaded 4 documents (written in Bengali), which showcase the link between Azaz and the terror outfit. ‘Hizb ut-Tahrir’ has now found a political space under the Yunus regime.

The organisation was peviously banned by the Sheikh Hasina-led-Awami League government in October 2009 due to security concerns.

“The organisation has been banned as it has been carrying out anti-State, anti-Government, anti-people and anti-democratic activities for long in the country,” the government had said back then.

Further incontrovertible evidence of Azaz's deep Hizbut background. pic.twitter.com/bxIPkeKDtQ — Bangladesh Watch (@bdwatch2024) May 18, 2025

Journalist Zulkarnain Saer pointed out that the new administrator for the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) aka Mohammad Azaz has been a member of Islami Chhatra Shibir (the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh).

He stated that Azaz was arrested atleast twice for working for ‘Hizb ut-Tahrir’. In his defence, the new administrator for DNCC claimed that some terrorists from the outfit were arrested in 2015 from a building (owned by him).

Azaz alleged that his name cropped up in the case for virtue of being a landlord.

A statement by DNCC claimed, “These claims appear to be part of a broader pattern of targeting individuals who have been vocal critics of previous regimes’ human rights violations and environmental degradation.”

Needless to say, no action has been taken against Azaz despite overwhelming evidence furnished by journalist Zulkarnain Saer.

Rise of Jihadis and Islamo-fascists under the Yunus regime

Bangladesh is witnessing a drastic rise in Islamism since the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina. After coming to power, Muhammad Yunus revoked the ban on the radical Islamist outfit ‘Jamaat-e-Islami.’

He also released the leader of the radical outfit ‘Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT)’ Muhammad Jasimuddin Rahmani.

At the same time, Muhammad Yunus began discounting the religious angle in the targeted attacks on the Hindu community.

He has gone on record from lamenting about attacks on Hindus to saying that the claims of atrocities are ‘exaggerated‘.

Under the watch of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh is witnessing a drastic rise in vigilante Muslim mobs, unleashing violence under the pretext of protecting the tenets of Islam.

These mobs are largely unorganised but they call themselves ‘Tawhidi Janata (meaning Revolutionary People).’ They have come under the spotlight over recent acts of vandalism and harassment of people.

In January 2025, the Yunus regime introduced new textbooks for primary and secondary students, which falsely claimed that the first declaration of independence of Bangladesh was made by Ziaur Rehman (a favourite icon of Muslim hardliners in Bangladesh).

The situation had become so grim that Bangladeshi ambassador to Morocco Mohammad Harun Al Rashid was forced to slam the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in a scathing Facebook post in March this year.

“Under Muhammad Yunus’s regime, the media has been both servile and silenced. Brutalities have unfolded daily—hidden from the world. The extremists have convinced Bangladeshis that the West no longer takes Islamic terrorism seriously—giving radicals free rein. And so far, they have been proven correct,” he pointed out.

Rashid added, “Minorities and secularists live in constant fear, while Hizb ut-Tahrir, IS, and Al-Qaeda flaunt their red and black flags, openly demanding Islamic theocracy. The July–August terrorists came straight from their ranks. But Yunus didn’t just shield them—he empowered them.“

Given that India is a perceived as a ‘Hindu nation’ by Bangladeshi Muslims, Yunus set out to antagonise the neighbouring country as well. He first attempted to ban the export of Hilsa fish to India but it was in vain. He then strategically downplayed the crucial role played by India in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

In October 2024, a top adviser in Bangladesh’s interim government issued a “threat” to the government of India, stating that if India tried to refuse the extradition of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country would launch a “strong protest.” Law adviser Asif Nazrul cited provisions of the extradition treaty and claimed that India is bound to follow it.

A Bangladeshi Islamist identified as Sarjis Alam, who rose to prominence during the ‘student protests’ and the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina, issued veiled threats to PM Modi on Vijay Diwas (16th December 2024).

During his speech, Alam was heard saying, “I want to let Mr Modi know that is not Gujarat. This is Bangladesh.” He was jeered on by his radical supporters.

“Aggressive communalism does not thrive here… You cannot come to power here by spreading rumours and killing people,” he claimed.

According to media reports, the Islamist had additionally threatened to ‘gouge the eyes out’ of anyone who raises his eyebrows at Bangladesh.

Earlier, Sarjis Alam had repeatedly threatened India and demanded the handover of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Owing to his anti-Indian rhetoric, the Islamist was made the chief organiser of the Jatiyo Nagorik Committee.

Around the same time, Mahfuz Alam, who serves as an ‘adviser’ to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh, threatened to capture India.

The Islamist posted a map of Bangladesh, which spread deep into the Indian States of West Bengal, Assam and Tripura. Mahfuz Alam later realised that his open admission of the sinister territorial expansion of Bangladesh could lead to diplomatic issues.

Within 2 hours of sharing his fantasy of annexing India, he quietly deleted his tweet. Mahfuz Alam had previously served as a ‘special assistant’ to Muhammad Yunus.

In January this year, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) commander Lt. Col Golam Kibria issued threats to India’s Border Security Force (BSF).

“I am standing here with all the forces. You (villagers) do not need to come here. I am alone enough to cut down BSF to size. Was I able to make you understand?” he was heard saying in a viral video.

The BGB commander declared that he would call upon the villagers to ambush the BSF when the need arose. “When it becomes necessary, I will give a call to villagers to come with me and cut down BSF to size,” he threatened.