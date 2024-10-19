On Friday, 18th October, a top adviser in Bangladesh’s interim government issued a “threat” to the government of India, stating that if India tried to refuse the extradition of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country would launch a “strong protest.” Law adviser Asif Nazrul cited provisions of the extradition treaty and claimed that India is bound to follow it.

The statement by Nazrul came hours after the International Crimes Tribunal issued an arrest warrant against Hasina on 17th October. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Hasina is currently staying in India, having fled there after being ousted in August this year following massive anti-government protests. The Tribunal has directed Bangladeshi authorities to produce Hasina and 45 other members of the Awami League, who have been charged by the court, by 18th November.

Speaking to a news channel, Nazrul said Bangladesh has many legal arrangements but that “India is certainly bound to return Hasina (to Bangladesh) if India honestly interprets this.” Bangladesh and India already have an extradition treaty. He said, “If India interprets the law honestly, it must repatriate Hasina.”

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, did not react to the arrest warrant issued against Hasina. However, the ministry said on Thursday, “As we said earlier, she had come here at short notice for safety reasons, and she continues to be here.” Hasina was shifted to an unspecified location for security reasons and has not been seen since.

In September, Nazrul had said that Bangladesh would formally seek the extradition of Hasina from India once the trial process began. Quoting Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, the Dhaka Tribune noted that the interim government would take necessary steps and try to bring the former PM of Bangladesh back, as the ICT had issued an arrest warrant against her and top Awami League leaders.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Senior Joint Secretary General, Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, said that giving asylum to Hasina was like giving shelter to a “killer and a criminal.” He added, “We have to bring her back through due diplomatic process.”

Hasina is currently facing at least 200 cases, mostly linked to the deaths of students during protests. Notably, hundreds of people have been killed in the violence that erupted across Bangladesh since the protests started. Over 1,000 people have reportedly been killed since July in Bangladesh. In August, the Bangladeshi Army took control, and Hasina fled to India. After that, on 8th August, the interim government took over and said it would try those involved in the killings during the mass student movement in the ICT.

Since the Hasina government was toppled in Bangladesh, the minority Hindu community has been facing significant challenges. Temples have been vandalised, and houses and shops of Hindus have been vandalised, burnt, and destroyed. India has repeatedly raised concerns over the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh.