Last two weeks were the kind of times when nations are tested. The barbaric terrorist attack at Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025 shook the conscience of every Indian. However, what unfolded in response to it was not a country gripped by chaos, fear or “the spirit of moving on”. As India launched Operation Sindoor, a calibrated military response to Pahalgam terrorist attack, India did not lose its nerve even for a moment.

The streets stayed calm. The markets, even in the tense regions, stayed open. There was no mad rush to stockpile or hoard, none. Indians, in their own uncomplaining way, showed the world what faith in their armed forces and strong leadership looks like.

Indians stood united and calm in the face of provocation

In the past, we have seen how global markets and civilian population react when there is even a hint of military escalation. However, things were completely different in India in the days following Operation Sindoor. As the news spread of India’s decisive air and ground strikes deep into Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), there were no protests, no panic calls, and certainly no disorder.

An opposite picture was seen in the videos coming from Pakistan where many people, especially those affiliated with Imran Khan’s political party PTI, came out on to the streets protesting against their government and armed forces.

3 Front War for PAKISTAN ARMY….



1) Indian armed forces

2) Baluchistan liberation Army



3) PTI workers are on road and are doing protest for the release of Ex Pm imran khan whose 🍑 was taken by PAK army 😂#IndiaPakistanWar #ImranKhan#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/GFE6OeVZMp — TacticalTimes (@TacticalTimess) May 8, 2025

Contrary to it, the mood across India was steady. Everyone showed faith that the country was in safe hands. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Indians knew the armed forces would handle the situation with the precision and resolve they are known for, and the armed forces did not disappoint.

Swift security measures ensured stability

It would be naïve to think that Indian security agencies did not anticipate the risks that follow counter-terrorism strikes in Pakistan and PoJK. Several airports, including the ones in Punjab and Jammu were temporarily shut down. Some border districts were placed under controlled blackouts. These decisions were reactive and pro-active at the same time. The government had already announced mock drills and preparatory blackout practices in several districts a couple of days before initiating Operation Sindoor hinting something big was inevitable. Every agency worked under clear political direction and every step was taken as precaution without causing any panic.

The exemplary public response – no hoarding, no panic buying

One of the first things general public does at the time when there is a possibility of military escalation between two countries is to stockpile essentials. It creates a vicious circle of hoarding and panic buying resulting in unprecedented shortage of items that almost never go off the shelves. However, in the case of India, especially the border districts, it was different. Not to forget, Europeans were seen hoarding food when conflict started between Russia and Ukraine.

It was the time when one of the most inspiring chapter of this period was written by ordinary citizens. Chandigarh, for example, saw a tsunami of thousands of young volunteers quietly report for duty on a single call by the administration. They were all ready to assist the local authorities in preprations and helping them wherever and whenever required.

Muskan from Chandigarh says, "We are here to support an Army. They are doing so much for us, and we also want to do something for our Army."

Even in border villages, instead of rushing to flee or creating an exodus situation, villagers cooperated with local security forces, followed instructions, and remained composed. There was no surge in petrol queues, no emptying of grocery shelves, no reports of black market rates for essentials. Not even the slightest hint of the ‘panic buying’ one expects when nations stare at the possibility of conflict. In short, no one, not even a single person, pressed the panic button. Let’s point out here as well that when Russia-Ukraine conflict started, massive exodus resulted in refugee influx across nations that were welcoming Ukrainians running away from the conflict.

The faith in armed forces and Modi’s leadership prevailed

One may ask why the situation was different in India? The answer is simple. It was the deep-rooted faith that if anyone dares to attack India, the Indian armed forces back by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will take care of it.

PM Modi has a past track record of decisiveness. His strong presence coupled with India’s evolving defence might gave Indians the rare luxury of not having to worry. Even where blackouts and closures were enforced, the public did not indulge in panic buying. They workers on their usual schedule and themselves followed the guidelines of early closure of businesses and blackouts. They stayed indoors, cooperated fully, and trusted that these were only protective measures that the government was taking for the safety of every citizen.

A small section of people might have expected mayhem. However, what happened was the exact opposite. This was a new India that is aware, prepared, but not provoked into self-destruction hysteria. So much so, that when ceasefire was announced, many of the Indians were disappointed rather than feeling relieved.

Conclusion

When history will be written, this phase will stand out as an example of the extraordinary bond between a nation and its armed forces. In times when the first casuality of conflict is often public order, Indians remained calm and displayed remarkable restraint. They sent out a loud and clear message, “we trust our forces and we trust our leader”.

Operation Sindoor was not just about military might. It was about showing the world how India remains disciplined, united and above all, trustful in the leadership. In the worst times, Indians showed the best of the character showcasing if, God forbids, full-fledged war happens with Pakistan, the citizens will play a crucial role in winning it.