At least 19 spies have been caught in India in the last few days following Operation Sindoor against terror camps running out of Pakistan. The most prominent name among them is of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra. After her arrest, the leftist and secular community is running a propaganda on social media that if a Muslim had been arrested instead of Jyoti Malhotra, the narrative would have been entirely different.

That is true, the narrative would have been different, but not in the way in which they are saying. However, this is one name, under the cover of which the so-called secular and Islamic fundamentalists tried to start a trend on social media that traitors have no religion.

As part of this propaganda, it is being said that Hindus are not saying anything about the arrest of Jyoti Malhotra because of her religion, however, this is completely wrong. The majority community is not only bringing forward the exploits of Jyoti Malhotra, but has also put everything under the scanner, from her social media profiles to her Pakistan tour. Hindus are digging into the entire history of Jyoti Malhotra to detect the warning signs that could have been noticed earlier.

First of all, let us talk about the arrest of about 19 spies., this doesn’t include the people who are still being questioned and the people still on the radar of security agencies. Out of these 19 names, only one name has shot into prominence, that of Jyoti Malhotra, whom no Hindu is defending. Meanwhile, Islamic fundamentalists are trying to save their ‘Ummah brothers and sisters’ under her cover.

First of all, you should know the names and religion of those 19 spies… out of which 15 are Muslims – Jafar Hussain, Mohammad Arman, Noman Ilahi, Mohammad Zubair, Mohammad Yasmin, Ghazala Khatun, Nasreen Bano, Mohammad Raqib, Arif Khan, Raqib Khan, Arshad Khan, Mofizul Islam, Sadiq Khan and 2 others. Further, among these 19, there are 2 Christians, whose names are Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih. Both are residents of Punjab.

There is a Sikh from Haryana – Devendra Singh Dhillon, who lived in Patiala, Punjab. It is also being claimed that Jyoti has become a Muslim herself after falling in ‘love’ with her Pakistani handler and has also married him. There are many such media reports about these claims.

Anyway, take a look at some samples of the propaganda started by seculars and Islamic fundamentalists in the name of Jyoti Malhotra. A so-called journalist named Kavish Aziz wrote on X, “A simple YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra meets Maryam Nawaz Sharif and even interviews her. Imagine if Zeenat or Zubeda were in Jyoti’s place, the Godi media would have been sitting in their studios and serving hatred against the Muslims of India, beating their hearts. Muslims would also have been harassed in many parts of the country.”

एक मामूली सी यूट्यूबर ज्योति मल्होत्रा मरियम नवाज शरीफ से मिलती है और उनका इंटरव्यू भी ले लेती है।

सोचिए ज्योति की जगह अगर जीनत या जुबेदा होती तो गोदी मीडिया कलेजा पीट पीट कर भारत के मुसलमान के खिलाफ अपने स्टूडियो में बैठकर नफरत परोस रहे होते..

देश के कई हिस्सों में मुसलमानों… pic.twitter.com/7DnIbv19lP — Kavish (@thenewsbasket) May 19, 2025

Mohammad Asgar, who calls himself a journalist, is also asking similar questions by posting pictures of Hindu and Sikh spies. He wrote, “Today two Pakistani spies were caught! One’s name is Jyoti Malhotra and the other’s name is Devendra Singh. Now no one will ask about religion. No questions on patriotism, no bulldozers, no TV debates! Is the religion of treason only Muslim?”

So-called secular leader Surendra Rajput was also seen asking the same question. He wrote on X, “Haryana’s YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra turned out to be a Pakistani spy! If this name had been of a Muslim, the entire BJP and the entire Noida media would have been screaming!” Many secular people were seen asking similar questions on the lines of Surendra Rajput.

However, no Hindu came in support of Jyoti Malhotra. Neither did the majority of Hindus express ‘pity’ for the Pakistani spy Jyoti Malhotra, nor did they show any sympathy with her. Neither did the majority community undertake any social initiative to provide any kind of lawyer or announce to fight a legal battle for her.

However, on the other hand, the Muslim ummah stands up for a Muslim, even if he is a terrorist, even if he is Syed Asim Ali who slit the throat of Kamlesh Tiwari. Similarly, organizations like Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind were seen fighting legal battles for the youth arrested on charges of terrorism.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has provided free legal aid to the accused of terrorism many times. For example, Jamiat provided lawyers for the accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings and suspects in the 2010 Varanasi bombings. The organisation claims to be fighting for ‘justice’.

This Muslim Ummah hires top lawyers and even makes the Supreme Court work at midnight. You will remember the case of Islamic terrorist and gangster Yakub Memon, who was sentenced to death for the Mumbai blasts, but not only was the Supreme Court open at midnight to hear his case, but a full debate also took place.

If we talk about creating a narrative, then who can forget the case of Afzal Guru, who was sentenced to death in the Parliament attack case, for which emotional narratives like ‘Master ka beta’ were run. Even today, fundamentalists get emotional about Afzal Guru.

All these cases are old, but even recently, a Muslim youth was killed in Bokaro during an attempt to rape, then not only the entire Islamic community stood in his support, but even the so-called secular forces like Congress-JMM also stood up for him. The Siddiqui community even collected money for his case.

The Muslim MLA and minister of Congress themselves went to the door of Abdul who tried to rape and demanded justice for him on social media. Whereas no one even went to the door of the real victim of this case, the tribal family, rather the members of that family are behind bars.

However, Jyoti Malhotra’s case is not only a warning for India’s security but also shows how social media can be used for religious and social polarization. Operation Sindoor exposed enemies inside and outside the country, but Jyoti’s case started a new propaganda.

Islamic fundamentalists and ‘secular’ forces tried to use this case against Hindus. Despite there being only one Hindu name in the list of 19 spies, Islamic fundamentalist forces used it to defend the Muslim community. In such a situation, India needs to be cautious not only from external threats but also from internal propaganda and polarization.