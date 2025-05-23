Friday, May 23, 2025
HomeNews ReportsJamnagar: AAP worker Akram raped a married woman for three years, forced her to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jamnagar: AAP worker Akram raped a married woman for three years, forced her to convert to Islam and sexually exploited her minor daughter, case filed

As per the victim, relying on Akram's promise to marry her, she divorced her husband, and started living with him. But later he forced her to convert to Islam.

OpIndia Staff
Victim

An incident of rape of a Hindu woman by an Aam Aadmi Party worker named Muhammad Akram has come to light from Jamnagar, Gujarat. As per reports, Akram sexually exploited the victim for 3 years by making false promise to marry her. Akram also sexually abused the victim’s 7-year-old daughter. The victim filed a complaint with the police after which a case was registered against the accused at the Jamnagar City A Division Police Station under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The victim met the accused during 2022 assembly elections in Jamnagar where he promised to help her as she was going through a difficult time. He lured the victim into a relationship and had sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions. The accused lied to her that he was not married and even promised to marry her. The victim alleged that the accused made her undergo abortion four times.

As per the victim, relying on Akram’s promise to marry her, she divorced her husband, and started living with him. Later on, Akram told her that he would seek permission from his family to marry her. About a year later, the victim recieved a call from his wife and mother who told her that they would allow her to marry Akram only if she agreed to convert to Islam. They asked her to read Qalma and visit a Dargah. The victim alleged that Akram’s family performed black magic on her.

The police have recorded the statement of the victim. An investigation is going on in the case.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Donald Trump threatens Apple with 25% tariff if iPhones sold in the USA are made in India, after Foxconn announced $1.5 billion plant in...

OpIndia Staff -

TMC MPs, silent and indifferent during Murshidabad anti-Hindu violence, now tour Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation after Pahalgam terror attack

Shraddha Pandey -

Supreme Court frees man convicted of sex with 15-year-old girl saying she didn’t view it as a crime, says she suffered more from the...

OpIndia Staff -

Left wing terrorism in America: How a socialist ‘Black Lives Matter’ supporter was so radicalised by his leftist ideology that he killed 2 Jews...

OpIndia Staff -

Where are the Chagos Islands, what is the deal between UK and Mauritius, and why it is a positive move for India: Explained

Rukma Rathore -

Vadodara: Rickshaw puller Sohail raped a Hindu girl on the pretext of marriage, used to burn her with cigarette stubs, tried to convert her...

OpIndia Staff -

When ideology trumps justice: The Omar Rashid case and how predators are empowered by convenient feminists fearing “fanning” Islamophobia

Jinit Jain -

Communist parties, their leaders, Urban Naxals outrage after killing of terrorist Basavaraju alias Keshav Rao in encounter, portray the mastermind of multiple massacres as...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi inaugurates Rising North East Summit at Bharat Mandapam, says from merely a Frontier Region, now North East is emerging as the ‘Front-Runner...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight: Pakistan rejects pilot’s request to use its airspace amid deadly turbulence

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com