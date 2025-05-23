An incident of rape of a Hindu woman by an Aam Aadmi Party worker named Muhammad Akram has come to light from Jamnagar, Gujarat. As per reports, Akram sexually exploited the victim for 3 years by making false promise to marry her. Akram also sexually abused the victim’s 7-year-old daughter. The victim filed a complaint with the police after which a case was registered against the accused at the Jamnagar City A Division Police Station under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The victim met the accused during 2022 assembly elections in Jamnagar where he promised to help her as she was going through a difficult time. He lured the victim into a relationship and had sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions. The accused lied to her that he was not married and even promised to marry her. The victim alleged that the accused made her undergo abortion four times.

As per the victim, relying on Akram’s promise to marry her, she divorced her husband, and started living with him. Later on, Akram told her that he would seek permission from his family to marry her. About a year later, the victim recieved a call from his wife and mother who told her that they would allow her to marry Akram only if she agreed to convert to Islam. They asked her to read Qalma and visit a Dargah. The victim alleged that Akram’s family performed black magic on her.

The police have recorded the statement of the victim. An investigation is going on in the case.