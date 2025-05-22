Saturday, August 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMedia spreads fake news claiming singer Sonu Nigam asked to stop dubbing Kannada movies...
Editor's picksMediaMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Media spreads fake news claiming singer Sonu Nigam asked to stop dubbing Kannada movies into Hindi, uses tweets of a different person with similar name

OpIndia Staff
Singer Sonu Nigam

In a ridiculous act, several prominent mainstream media outlets ended up spreading fake news after they attributed remarks made by a different person to singer Sonu Nigam. The media outlets, including India Today, the Times of India, and the Indian Express, claimed that singer Sonu Nigam has said that Kannada movies should not be dubbed into Hindi, and Kannada movies should not be released all over India.

The news reports shared a tweet saying, “Don’t dub Kannada movies in Hindi! Don’t release Kannada movies pan-India! Do you have the guts to say this to Kannada film stars, Mr. @Tejasvi_Surya, or you are just another language warrior?” Notably, Sonu Nigam is already embroiled in controversy over his remarks at a concert after a fan asked him to sing in Kannada.

However, the reports used the tweet of Sony Nigam Singh, a different person with the word ‘swayamsevak’ in the bio, assuming it to be the X account of the singer. They did so without verifying the identity of the X user making the comments, including the surname Singh in the name.

Notably, singer Sonu Nigam has clarified earlier that he does not have an account on X. In fact, he had shared screenshot of the X account of Sonu Nigam Singh on Instagram, saying that a a single controversial Post from this Sonu Nigam Singh can put his or his family’s life in danger.

The X user had posted several comments regarding the recent controversy about the imposition of the Kannada language on non-Kannada-speaking people working in Karnataka. In one of his posts, the X user called out BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for condemning an SBI manager working in Karnataka for refusing to speak in Kannada.

The X user’s comments were quickly picked up by the media outlets, believing that it was singer Sonu Nigam calling out Surya. In no time, the media outlets published reports claiming that the singer lashed out at the BJP leader.

India Today published a report with the headline, “Don’t dub Kannada movies in Hindi: Sonu Nigam slams BJP leader over language row”. However, on realising that the remarks were not made by singer Sonu Nigam, the media house removed the report.

Sceenshot showing the India Today headline

Similarly, the India Express also attributed the X user’s remarks to singer Sonu Nigam and published a report.

Screenshot of the Indian Express report

The Times of India also jumped on the bandwagon and published a report misrepresenting the X user’s remarks as the singer’s remarks without verifying.

Screenshot of the TOI report

Interestingly, none of the media portals bothered to verify the identity of the X user before publishing the misleading reports.

Coincidentally, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam was recently embroiled in a controversy regarding the Kannada language after he called out a fan who was trying to disrupt the singer by asking him to sing in Kannada during his concert. The controversy erupted during a music event held in April at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Virgonagari, where the singer performed. During his performance, a person from the audience interrupted him and kept pestering him to sing a Kannada song. Nigam perceived the person’s behaviour as rude and exhibiting linguistic chauvinism. The singer schooled the person, saying that he had been singing Kannada songs since much before the fan might have been born. He also urged people not to create differences based on language, caste, or religion.

However, the singer issued an apology after he was hounded with FIRs and was banned from the Kannada film industry.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India’s semiconductor industry starts to take shape, focuses on mature-node fab manufacturing for automotive, telecom, industrial electronics sectors

ANI -

No ceasefire, no deal, no tangible output but ‘productive’: Trump-Putin meeting ends in Alaska with no agreement on Russia-Ukraine war

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: Pakistani man living in Hyderabad with forged identity tricks Hindu woman, marries her, forcibly gets her converted

OpIndia Staff -

IIT Gandhinagar professor Ashish Xaxa dismissed from service, was in the spotlight for his controversial social media posts, has called Gujarat a ‘scam society’

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi announces creation of High-Power Demography Mission, read which states are facing demographic changes and how it will impact India

Shraddha Pandey -

Nuclear bluff won’t be tolerated: As PM Modi reiterates India’s resolve to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, read how “Operation Sindoor” exposed the repeated nuclear threats

Rukma Rathore -

Guwahati’s longest flyover to be named after Maharaja Prithu: Read about the unsung king of Kamarupa who defeated Bakhtiyar Khalji and annihilated his army

Raju Das -

What is India testing? Speculations rife over major missile test after India extends NOTAM to over 4790 km from Odisha coast to Indian Ocean...

Aditi -

40000 compliances abolished, 1500 obsolete laws repealed and more: How reforms undertaken by the Modi govt are transforming the country

OpIndia Staff -

Defend identity of Assam from going extinct due to demographic changes: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges people on Independence Day

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com