Sorry Karnataka: Sonu Nigam apologises for his remarks during Bengaluru concert after being hounded with FIRs

Sonu NIgam has been in the eye of a storm ever since his comments during a concert in Bengaluru. An FIR has been filed against him over his alleged remarks hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas and he has been summoned by Bengaluru Police. The singer has also been banned by Kannada film industry.

Now, the singing legend has apologised to the people of Karnataka for his alleged hurtful remarks about the Kannadiga community during the show in Bengaluru. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, May 6, Sonu penned a brief note saying that his love for Karnataka is bigger than his ego.

On Thursday (1st May), Sonu Nigam was asked by a fan repeatedly to sing in Kannada while performing at East Point College in Bengaluru. The singer said he felt “threatened” by the rude demand and stopped his performance to address the language issue, as well as speak about the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Sonu also added, “This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam.”