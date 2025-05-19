A bloody conflict between two families in Ganpat Patil area of Dahisar, Mumbai, has left 3 people dead and 4 injured. The families of Hamid Sheikh and Ram Naval Gupta, who live in Ganpat Patil’s slums in Dahisar West area, attacked each other after an argument broke out between them.

As per reports, on May 18, 2025, at around 4:30 pm, after an altercation between Ram Naval Gupta and Hamid Sheikh, there was a fierce fight between their sons. During this, knives and other sharp weapons were used. Ram Naval Gupta, his son Arvind Gupta, and Hamid Sheikh died in the scuffle. Two sons of Ram Naval and two sons of Hamid Sheikh were also badly injured during the fight. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The police have sent the bodies of the deceased Ram Naval Gupta, his son Arvind Gupta, and Hamid Sheikh for post-mortem.

Both the families live in the slum of Ganpat Patil Nagar and there was enmity between them since 2022. Both the families have also filed a case against each other.

what is the entire matter

On Sunday (18 May 2025), Hamid Sheikh reached in front of Ram Naval Gupta’s shop in lane number 14 in an inebriated condition. Ram Naval Gupta had a coconut shop where some other people were also present. Hamid was inebriated so he started talking about old disputes and an argument started between the duo.

In the midst of the argument, both called their children. On one side were Ram Naval Gupta and his sons Amar Gupta, Arvind Gupta and Amit Gupta, while on the other side were Hamid Sheikh and his sons Arman Sheikh and Hasan Sheikh. The argument escalated and weapons like knives and sharp edged weapons were used. During the fight, Ram Naval Gupta, Arvind Gupta and Hamid Sheikh lost their lives.

Giving information about the incident, the police said that a case of murder has been registered from both sides. The accused sons have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition, so they have not been arrested yet.