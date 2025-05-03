Pakistan link exposed: Amreli maulvi under investigation for being a part of suspicious WhatsApp groups, fails to produce ID proof

A startling revelation has emerged from the Dhari region of Amreli, Gujarat, where a Maulvi from a local madrasa has come under the police scanner for alleged links to Pakistan. The man in question, Mohammad Fazal Abdul Aziz Sheikh, was found to be part of eight WhatsApp groups connected to Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The content of these groups, mostly in Arabic, raised red flags due to the nature of the conversations.

Adding to the suspicion, the Maulvi could not produce any proof of residence or Indian citizenship when questioned by police. His phone has since been seized by the Special Operations Group (SOG), and a deeper investigation is underway to trace the origin and intent of these communications.

This discovery comes amid an ongoing crackdown in Amreli, where police have been conducting a five-day operation targeting illegal residents from Bangladesh and Pakistan. During a search in the remote area of Himkhimdipara, the authorities found the Maulvi conducting religious classes at a madrasa. A detailed probe into his mobile phone revealed the presence of the eight groups, which are suspected to be operated from across the border.

Investigators also uncovered that the Maulvi had deleted several messages around the time of the recent Pahalgam terror attack—raising even more concerns. Additionally, no documents confirming his Indian citizenship were found, sparking fears about his true identity and intentions.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the Maulvi is originally from Juhapura, a locality in Ahmedabad. He had reportedly been teaching at the Himkhimdipara madrasa for the past month, where only four children were enrolled. Police are now interrogating his family, who confirmed his Juhapura roots.

Authorities are also translating Arabic conversations found in the chat groups to determine if any of them relate to anti-national activities. Simultaneously, the origins of the madrasa itself, established before 2018, are being scrutinized.

The Maulvi has since been taken into custody and transported to Ahmedabad for further questioning. His arrest is part of a broader investigation, as police teams across Amreli continue probing several madrasas for possible foreign links.

This case has sparked serious concerns about security lapses and the potential for radical influence through religious institutions. Authorities are treating the matter with high urgency and have launched a full-scale investigation into all possible angles.