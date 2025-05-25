Sunday, May 25, 2025
HomeNews ReportsFrom Maoist stronghold to the arrival of first bus, top results in board exam:...
News Reports
Updated:

From Maoist stronghold to the arrival of first bus, top results in board exam: PM Modi highlights transformation in Gadchiroli, Dantewada in Mann ki Baat

During episode 122 of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi noted that the villagers of Katejhari village in Gadchiroli district had waited for years for a bus service, and when the first bus finally arrived, they celebrated its arrival with drumbeats.

ANI
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

From the first-ever bus service in Maharashtra’s Katejhari village to the stellar academic achievements in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday detailed the transformation of once-Maoist-dominated areas into vibrant centres of progress and education and painted a picture of resilience and development, underscoring the government’s relentless fight against Naxalism.

During episode 122 of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, PM Modi spoke of a poignant story of change about the Katejhari village in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, which was affected by Maoist violence.

He noted that the villagers had waited for years for a bus service, and when the first bus finally arrived, they celebrated its arrival with drumbeats.

PM Modi also mentioned the positive changes in Katejhari were felt throughout the surrounding area, where the situation has quickly returned to normal.

“It is such a common thing to travel by bus. But I want to tell you about a village where a bus arrived for the first time. The people there were waiting for this day for years. And when the bus arrived in the village for the first time, people welcomed it by playing drums. There was a paved road in the village; people needed it, but a bus had never run here before. Why, because this village was affected by Maoist violence,” PM Modi said.

“This place is in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, and the name of this village is Katejhari. This change in Katejhari is being felt in the entire surrounding area. Now the situation here is rapidly becoming normal. Due to the collective fight against Maoism, basic facilities have started reaching even such areas. The villagers say that with the arrival of the bus, their lives will become much easier,” he added.

PM Modi also highlighted educational progress in areas once affected by Naxalism, particularly in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, where students have excelled despite the challenges.

He noted that students from the district achieved impressive results in the 10th and 12th board examinations, with around a 95 per cent pass rate; Dantewada topped the 10th-grade results and secured the sixth position in the 12th-grade exams in Chhattisgarh.

“In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ we have already discussed the Bastar Olympics held in Chhattisgarh and the Science Labs in Maoist-affected areas. The children here have a passion for science. They are also doing great in sports. Such efforts show how courageous the people living in these areas are. These people have chosen the path of improving their lives amidst so many challenges.

I am also very happy to know that the results of Dantewada district in the 10th and 12th examinations have been excellent. With about a 95 per cent result, this district topped the 10th results. In the 12th examination, this district secured the sixth position in Chhattisgarh,” the Prime Minister stated.

As Katejhari welcomes new progress and students in Dantewada achieve notable success, Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ highlights the positive changes happening across the country, showing that improvement is possible even in challenging areas.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Terrorists used to say ‘Subhanallah’ after terror attacks on India, now say ‘Ya Allah’ following PM Modi’s response: Sudhanshu Trivedi on Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -
Trivedi said that the terrorists who used to celebrate and thank Allah after carried out terrorist attacks in India were calling Allah for help after their establishments were hit by BrahMos missiles.
News Reports

Operation Sindoor: How a 10-hour long Indian air assault on Pakistani military bases forced it to beg for ceasefire

OpIndia Staff -
India’s war council, which comprises NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, went into a rapid strategy session. Contingency plans were no longer on the table, and targeting protocols were initiated.

Doctor, who tampered blood report in Pune Porsche case to show no alcohol in accused’s body, found involved in kidney racket: Details

Nehru yelled at Mountbatten and Liaquat Ali to appoint his sister as ambassador—having already made her a minister even before independence: The early seeds...

NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of rape, abuse, force-feeding of beef allegations against Omar Rashid, asks The Wire if it has approached the police

Elias Rodriguez, killer of 2 Israelis in USA, is linked to group that opposed PM Modi’s US visit and funded by Neville Roy Singham,...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com