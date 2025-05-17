During and after the Operation Sindoor, several opposition parties and major opposition leaders have supported the government, and praised the armed forces for the successful operation. But, some leaders continue to doubt the government version, and raise baseless allegations. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is one of such leaders, who on Saturday claimed that it was a crime to inform Pakistan about the operation after it had started.

Sharing video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comments, Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter, “Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it.” He further asked, “Who authorised it?”

Shockingly, Rahul Gandhi also claimed that India lost several aircraft during the conflict, as he wanted to know, “⁠How many aircraft did our airforce lose as a result?”

Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime.



EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it.



1. Who authorised it?

2. ⁠How many aircraft did our airforce lose as a result? pic.twitter.com/KmawLLf4yW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2025

Rahul Gandhi’s claim that India informing Pakistan at the start of the attack was a crime is misleading and wrong. By this claim, he is implying that Pakistan govt was informed before the strikes began. But that is not what ‘at the start of the operation’ means.

EAM Jaishankar said, “At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure. We are not striking at the military. So, the military has an option of standing out, and not interfere at this process. They chose not to take this good advice.’

Earlier, several social media users had distorted Jaishankar’s comments to claim that India informed Pakistan about the operation before it began. PIB has fact-checked those comments, saying that EAM is being misquoted and he has not made such a statement.

The social media post falsely implies from External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar's statement that India informed Pakistan before the start of #OperationSindoor#PIBFactCheck:



▶️ EAM is being misquoted and he has not made this statement



▶️ Remain vigilant and avoid falling… pic.twitter.com/ox3QECwPrg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 15, 2025

It is notable that Indian forces destroyed 9 terror bases in the Operation Sindoor using missiles and drones. Visuals show extensive damage to the terror sites, with reportedly over 100 deaths, including some of the top terrorist leaders. From the results of the operation and the minister’s comments, it is clear that India informed Pakistani government when it had started, not before.

As per Indian defence forces, Operation Sindoor on the night of 07-08 May 2025 was completed in just 23 minutes. By the time Indian authorities informed the Pakistani counterparts about the mission, it was already over.

Therefore, Rahul Gandhi’s claim that informing Pakistan was a crime is completely wrong and misleading. India told Pakistan, ‘We are hitting terror bases in your country, keep your military away’, which is an important part of diplomacy, and it was not an advance warning, as Rahul Gandhi is implying.

Moreover, Rahul Gandhi’s claim that S Jaishankar admitted to GOI informing Pakistan is also completely misleading. What India did was a standard procedure, it was done when the operation had already started.

Rahul Gandhi’s second question is very worrying, as he is directly supporting the Pakistani claim of shooting down several Indian fighter jets, by asking the number of jets lost by India. Indian forces have repeatedly said that Operation Sindoor is on a pause, it has not ended, and therefore no such strategic information that can help the enemy will be revealed.

Moreover, Indian Government has asserted that “all strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of our surveillance, planning, and delivery systems.” Despite this official stand of the government, Rahul Gandhi is peddling Pakistani and Chinese claim of shooting down multiple Indian aircraft.

Importantly, there is no evidence so far that India lost any jet in the conflict. The debris found in some places are actually external fuel tanks of fighter jets, which can be dropped by the pilot during the operation after the fuel is used up. French experts have concluded that one such drop tank found on the ground in Kashmir is from a Mirage 2000 aircraft.