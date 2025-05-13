The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on violent protests that took place in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, after the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant found no reason to entertain the plea and suggested the petitioner to approach the High Court.

“We see no reason to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, as the petitioner has an alternative, efficacious remedy to approach the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution”, the top-court bench stated in its order.

The plea was filed by one Satish Kumar Agarwal, who flagged the failure of state authorities in discharging their duties/responsibilities to protect the life and property of Murshidabad residents.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner, advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, began his submissions informing the court of the failure of state authorities to investigate the violence that led to the death of people from the Hindu community.

“Because the Police Administration of the State of West Bengal has miserably failed in discharging its duty/responsibility in protecting the life and property of Hindus. The ghastly incident of murder, arson and loot which took place from April 8, 2025, to April 12, 2025, in Murshidabad, West Bengal has caused an exodus,” the counsel said.

The Court, however strongly suggested the counsel to approach the Calcutta High Court, stating that the matter strictly pertains to West Bengal and there is no reason for the top court to entertain such a plea.

“Tell us who is preventing you from going to the High Court. It is the constitutional court having powers even better than the Supreme Court under Article 32 (of the Constitution). The case pertains to only one state..What message does it give to the High Court?” the Court stated.

The counsel further informed the Court about a report issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in this regard, alleging that various human rights violations had taken place.

“The NHRC report is very disturbing”, the counsel said.

After considering the submissions, the Court dismissed the plea, issuing directions for the petitioner to approach the High Court.

“If the Petitioner perceives any threat to his life and liberty, he may file the petition online. The hearing can also take place through Video Conferencing (VC). We direct the High Court (officials) to extend some specialities (to the petitioner),” the bench said.

The bench also remarked that such petitions are filed before the top court, only to create a scene.

“These are only to create a scene. This is all hype being created, we know all this”, Justice Surya Kant stated.

