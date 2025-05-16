Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj on Friday and said that the infrastructure pays a homage to the victims of the devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake and stands as a testament to the resilience and the indomitable spirit of the people of the state.

The Defence Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and inspiration for the memorial and museum and expressed gratitude to him.

Speaking to ANI, Rajnath Singh said, “I had the opportunity to visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum for the first time, and whatever I saw here was awe-inspiring and a very memorable experience for me. This museum is not only the pride of the country but also the world. This memorial, built in memory of the people who lost their lives in the 2001 quake in Gujarat, stands as a symbol of the resilience and the spirit of the state.”

“The museum, which has also found a place on the UNESCO list, reflects the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all know that PM Modi’s vision and inspiration are clearly visible in this museum. I thank him for his inspiration for building it,” said Singh.

Calling Smritivan a source of national pride, the Defence Minister appealed to all visitors coming to Gujarat to make time to visit the memorial and pay homage to those who were killed in the earthquake.

“I request all my countrymen that whenever they come to Gujarat, they must visit this memorial and pay tribute to the approximately 13,000 people,” said Singh.

In 2001, a massive earthquake jolted Bhuj in Gujarat’s Kutch district, in which more than 20,000 people were killed and over 1.5 lakh people were injured. The earthquake left thousands homeless.

The intraplate earthquake measured 7.6 on the moment magnitude scale and occurred at a depth of 17.4 km.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh arrived in Gujarat’s Bhuj and interacted with Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station. He was accompanied by Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

This comes a day after he concluded his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, where he met and interacted with Indian Army soldiers.

Highlighting the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) bravery during Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Friday that the operation was not over yet and that whatever happened was just a “trailer.”

Addressing Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station, Singh said, “We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behaviour improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given the strictest punishment. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world.”

The Defence Minister paid homage to those who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.

“Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965 and 1971. Today, again, it has been a witness to our victory against Pakistan. I feel proud to be present here,” Singh said.

Praising the IAF for their execution during Operation Sindoor, he said, “Whatever you did during Operation Sindoor has made all Indians proud, whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan.”

Rajnath Singh on Friday appealed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider funding to Pakistan and said Islamabad will use a large portion of these funds on terror infrastructure in its country.

He said the fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, but it is now also a part of the National Defence Doctrine.

Rajnath Singh said, “India’s fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, it has now become a part of the national defence doctrine, and we will root out this hybrid and proxy warfare.”

He asserted that the current ceasefire means that India has kept Pakistan on probation based on its behaviour. If the behaviour improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, the harshest punishment will be given, he said.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and other senior IAF officials were present on the occasion.

