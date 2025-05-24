Saturday, May 24, 2025
Harvard punished students for protesting against China and apologised to student who assaulted the protestors: US select committee reveals pro-CCP bias of the university

Harvard placed two students on disciplinary probation because of their protest during Chinese Ambassador's visit in April 2024, and apologised to another student who had assaulted the protestors

ANI

Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) revealed documents indicating that Harvard put anti-CCP demonstrators on disciplinary probation while failing to take any measures against the pro-CCP instigator who attacked them, as reported by the Select Committee on Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP).

“This is yet another example of Harvard’s appallingly unequal treatment of protestors based on the speech they support. Harvard is punishing brave students who spoke out against the CCP’s human rights abuses while not only letting the student who assaulted them off scot-free but also handing him an apology. The American higher education system needs to wake up to the Chinese Communist Party’s influence on our nation’s campuses and protect students who speak out against the CCP, not punish them for standing up to bullies,” said Chairman Moolenaar.

“Once again, Harvard has proven to be completely corrupted by adversarial foreign influence. Harvard is kowtowing to Communist China, and as a senior member of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, I will continue working to root out foreign control over our college campuses. We cannot allow American institutions of higher education to serve as tools for Communist China to carry out its transnational repression. I look forward to working with Chairman Moolenaar and Chairwoman Foxx to hold Harvard accountable and to end Communist China’s infiltration of American universities,” said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, SCCCP release quoted.

“I wish I could say I was surprised, but this is par for the course for Harvard. The only consistent part of the university’s disciplinary standards is that they’re always applied selectively to the benefit of favoured groups. Whether it’s pro-Hamas or pro-CCP agitators, administrators apologise to and encourage some students to keep expressing their so-called ‘meaningful discourse’ at the expense of the safety of other students. It’s unacceptable, and I appreciate Chairman Moolenaar shining a light on this major issue,” said Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, as stated by the SCCCP release.

On April 20, 2024, Xie Feng, the Chinese Ambassador, gave a speech at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. During this speech, Cosette Wu, a student at Harvard, shouted slogans to protest the human rights violations perpetrated by the Chinese government, as mentioned in a release from the SCCCP.

Furthermore, Tsering Yangchen, another student at Harvard, was also removed from the event due to her protest. According to the SCCCP, it was revealed that Harvard placed both Wu and Yangchen was on disciplinary probation because of their protest, yet no action was taken against the graduate student who assaulted the protesters. Harvard issued an apology to the graduate student for his involvement in the incident.

