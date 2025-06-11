On 10th June 2025, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of India, Manohar Lal Khattar, announced new guidelines that will make it mandatory for air conditioners across India to operate only within a set temperature range. The step has been taken to promote energy efficiency and reduce electricity consumption.

After imposition of new rules, users will not be able to set their air conditioners below 20°C while cooling a room, and while using the heating functions, found in inverter or ducted systems, users will be unable to exceed 28°C. The new directive from the Centre will be applicable to all air conditioners, whether in homes, offices, shops or industrial settings.

“Regarding air conditioning standards, a new provision is being implemented soon. The temperature standardisation for ACs will be set between 20°C to 28°C, meaning we won’t be able to cool below 20°C or warm above 28°C. This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardise temperature settings,” Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, said.

At present, most air conditioners available in the market allow temperatures as low as 16°C and heating settings up to 30°C. The manufacturers will now need to reprogram their devices to ensure compliance with the new 20°C–28°C range.

While the Central government aims to promote energy efficiency and reduce electricity consumption, a section of social media users is outraging over the proposed new rules.

Some deem it as government’s interference in their choices, some call the new rules unnecessary, while others are supporting the government’s move.

It is, thus, pertinent to understand why the government has taken this step and how it will bring a positive impact.

Why is the government bringing new AC temperature rules

The government decision stems from a larger national policy push for sustainable energy use. India is seeing a dramatic increase in energy consumption during the hottest summer months due to the fast expansion of urban middle class in India and rising air conditioner penetration rate.

The power grid is heavily burdened by air conditioners, especially when they are used at extremely low temperatures. The majority of Indians set their air conditioners at temperatures between 20 and 21°C, which is much below what is required for thermal comfort, according to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). In addition to raising electricity costs, these activities increase pollution from coal-fired power stations, which provide the majority of India’s electricity.

The Modi government intends to increase energy efficiency, ease the burden on the national power grid, lessen greenhouse gas emissions, and bring a behavioural change in how people use cooling systems by setting a default minimum cooling threshold of 20°C and a maximum heating cap of 28°C. The objective is not just technological compliance but also a shift in perspective regarding energy-efficient usage of air-conditioners.

Responsible air conditioning methods have long been promoted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. The BEE says that people can save about 6% on power by raising the temperature of their air conditioner by just one degree.

Just increasing the temperature from 20°C to 24°C could result in savings of up to 24%. This might result in much lower household electricity bills and less strain on the national grid over the course of a summer season.

The BEE says that normal human body temperature is between 36-37 degree Celsius. It is generally observed that in large commercial establishments like hotels, airports and offices, the AC operating staff, try to set the lower temperature (around 18-21 degree Celsius), believing that it indicates a better cooling performance of AC system. However, technically this is not true and the cooling action of compressor is same at other settings also.

On the contrary, setting the temperature in the range of 18-21 degree Celsius results into a very cool internal ambient conditions leading to wastage of energy. As per the comfort chart, the temperatures up to 25 degree Celsius are quite comfortable for human body, along with desired humidity and air movement values.

It is a misconception that setting the thermostat at 18 degree Celsius cools the room faster than keeping it at 24 degree Celsius. The thermostat simply measures the room’s air temperature and turns off the compressor when it reaches the preset setting. This implies that if the temperature is set to a lower level, the compressor will operate for a longer period of time; that is, it will operate longer and consume more electricity if the temperature is set at 18 degrees Celsius as opposed to 24 degrees Celsius. Because the compressor is using the same amount of power or wattage, the air will reach 24 degrees Celsius faster than 18 degrees.

It is neither essential nor beneficial to cool a room to 16°C in a country as hot and humid as India. The ideal temperature range for indoor areas is between 24°C and 26°C. The new rules the Centre is set introduce are thus, in line with health-friendly comfort levels, cost-effective not only for users but also ease burden on power grids.

Is India the only country set to regulate AC temperature? What are global standards

India is not the first country which is moving towards regulating indoor cooling to save energy and emissions. Many countries have either implemented government rules or have issued public guidelines in this regard.

The USA’s Energy Star programme recommends households set air conditioners to 25.5°C (78°F). Meanwhile, China strictly imposes a minimum cooling temperature of 26°C in government buildings in peak summers and levies penalties for non-compliance.

In Italy, the minimum temperature cannot be set below 25° in public buildings like schools etc. The country legally enforces this to conserve energy and foster an environment of energy responsibility in public infrastructure.

In Spain, a legislation was passed in 2022, which mandated that cooling temperatures will not be lower than 27°C in public buildings, offices, and commercial establishments.

In Australia, however, the focus is more on energy efficiency of ACs than on restricting lowering of temperature. The country has Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS), and only those air-conditioners meeting specific efficiency standards are allowed to be sold there. Australia does not legally enforce specific thermostat settings, however, the government authorities recommend comfort temperatures of around 22°C to 24°C.

Standardising AC temperatures can significantly help India

The Indian government mandating standardisation of AC temperatures between 20°C and 28°C is likely to significantly help the nation reduce power consumption, slashing electricity bills, and promoting energy efficiency. This becomes even more crucial in a populous country like India since cooling demand is rising due to climate change and expanding urban middle class. With ACs accounting for around 50 gigawatts of power load, which is approximately one-fifth of India’s maximum demand, just 1° Celsius increase in temperature can curb energy consumption by 6 per cent, which in turn, will potentially save up to 3 gigawatts during peak summer times.

This reduction will alleviate strain on the national power grid, curb reliance on coal-fired power plants, and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with India’s sustainability goals. In addition, the new policy is also expected to save massive infrastructure costs estimated at ₹7.5 lakh crore by 2035. Contrary to the assertion that the government is interfering in personal choices, it is actually pushing a much-needed behavioural shift towards a more responsible cooling practice across households and public buildings.