Adani Cement and CREDAI join forces to propel sustainable urban construction in India

In a major boost to India’s real estate and infrastructure sector, Adani Cement and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) have announced an exclusive preferred partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of sustainable, high-quality construction practices across the country.

The agreement, signed during CREDAI’s Governing Council Meeting in Goa in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Shri Pramod Sawant, marks a significant milestone for both organizations. With Adani Cement now supplying nearly 30% of India’s cement for housing and infrastructure projects, the tie-up gives CREDAI’s 13,000+ member developers direct access to its vast supply chain and technological expertise.

“This partnership is a testament to Adani Cement’s commitment to nation-building through innovation and sustainability,” said Mr. Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group. “We aim to empower developers with green concrete technologies, premium products, and technical support that together enable stronger, safer, and more environmentally conscious structures.”

Under the agreement, CREDAI members will benefit from:

Adani’s innovative RMX concrete solutions , including ECOMaxX ultra high-performance concrete with up to 100% lower embodied carbon.

, including ECOMaxX ultra high-performance concrete with up to 100% lower embodied carbon. Premium brands like Ambuja Plus and ACC Concrete Plus , known for superior strength and durability.

, known for superior strength and durability. GRIHA-certified green products , supporting eco-friendly certifications for builders.

, supporting eco-friendly certifications for builders. Advanced additives and proprietary R&D-driven materials such as Alccofine for enhanced concrete performance.

such as Alccofine for enhanced concrete performance. On-ground technical support through Adani Certified Technology (ACT) for quality assurance and consultancy.

The announcement comes amid a shift in India’s cement demand from retail individual home builders to large-scale B2B infrastructure and high-rise residential developments. With the urban population projected to surpass 600 million by 2030, the need for vertical expansion and technologically advanced materials is paramount.

Adani Cement, having surpassed 100 million tonnes per annum of installed capacity, is uniquely positioned to meet this demand. Its ability to deliver high-strength concrete for vertical structures and technical guidance on modern construction practices is expected to raise industry standards significantly.

CREDAI officials expressed optimism that this collaboration would not only ensure a steady supply of high-quality materials but also foster sustainable practices, reduce project timelines, and ultimately benefit end-users through improved construction quality.

This strategic partnership underscores a shared vision of building a greener, smarter, and more resilient urban India — one structure at a time.