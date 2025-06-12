Thursday, June 12, 2025
Air India flight with 242 people onboard crashes in Ahmedabad, hits medical college hostel: What we know so far

The plane crashed in the premises of the BJ Medical college near Meghani Nagar, located less than 2 km away from the southern end of the runway.

OpIndia Staff
Images via X

An Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed in the Meghani residential area in Ahmedabad on June 12th, minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat. An Air India statement confirmed that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, bound for London, had 230 passengers and 12 crew members onboard, including 2 pilots and 10 members of the cabin crew.

Air India flight AI171 was being operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with registration VT-ANB. As per records, the aircraft flew for the first time in December 2013, and it was acquired Air India brand new. The aircraft was powered by two GEnx-1B engines.

The aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) at 1:38 PM and was scheduled to land in London Gatwick (LGW). Soon after take off, the plane lost altitude at a rapid speed. The pilots made a mayday call, and tried to regain control. But the plane crashed in the premises of the BJ Medical college near Meghani Nagar, located less than 2 km away from the southern end of the runway.

The plane directly crashed into an undergraduate hostel of the medical college, and casualties and injuries are being reported from the ground also.

As per reports, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on board. Rescue operations are underway at the site of the crash.

Confirming the accident, Air India Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran, said that an emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set for people seeking information.

The aircraft was also carrying several foreign nationals as confirmed by a statement of Air India. “The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” read the statement by Air India.

A large number of medical students were reportedly present at the hostel having lunch when the plane hit the building. The buildig has been severely damaged by the crashed, and several students are feared dead and injured as a result. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

As per a statement of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal having 1100 hours of flying experience. Before crashing, the aircraft gave a MAYDAY call to the ATC which was immediately responded to by the ATC. However, the ATC did not receive any response from the aircraft.

PM Modi took stock of the situation and ordered immediate rescue and relief operations. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reached Ahmedabad to monitor the situation and rescue operations. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and is en route to Ahmedabad.

An Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.

There in no official confirmation on the number of casualties.

