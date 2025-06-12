An Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed in the Meghani residential area in Ahmedabad on June 12th, minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat. An Air India statement confirmed that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, bound for London, had 230 passengers and 12 crew members onboard, including 2 pilots and 10 members of the cabin crew.

Air India flight AI171 was being operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with registration VT-ANB. As per records, the aircraft flew for the first time in December 2013, and it was acquired Air India brand new. The aircraft was powered by two GEnx-1B engines.

The aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) at 1:38 PM and was scheduled to land in London Gatwick (LGW). Soon after take off, the plane lost altitude at a rapid speed. The pilots made a mayday call, and tried to regain control. But the plane crashed in the premises of the BJ Medical college near Meghani Nagar, located less than 2 km away from the southern end of the runway.

The plane directly crashed into an undergraduate hostel of the medical college, and casualties and injuries are being reported from the ground also.

As per reports, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on board. Rescue operations are underway at the site of the crash.

#WATCH | Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the site of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/PBnObCxEJr — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Confirming the accident, Air India Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran, said that an emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set for people seeking information.

With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.

At this moment, our… — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) June 12, 2025

The aircraft was also carrying several foreign nationals as confirmed by a statement of Air India. “The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” read the statement by Air India.

Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.



The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

A large number of medical students were reportedly present at the hostel having lunch when the plane hit the building. The buildig has been severely damaged by the crashed, and several students are feared dead and injured as a result. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

As per a statement of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal having 1100 hours of flying experience. Before crashing, the aircraft gave a MAYDAY call to the ATC which was immediately responded to by the ATC. However, the ATC did not receive any response from the aircraft.

Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the… — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

PM Modi took stock of the situation and ordered immediate rescue and relief operations. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reached Ahmedabad to monitor the situation and rescue operations. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and is en route to Ahmedabad.

An Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.

In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859: Ministry of Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/Si220KVy4y — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

There in no official confirmation on the number of casualties.