A female journalist was injured in Assam’s Jorhat after she was harassed and assaulted by Congress workers on 31 May. The incident took place at Jorhat airport where the Congress workers had gathered to welcome MP Gaurav Gogoi, after his appointment as the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

As per reports, the Congress party in Jorhat had invited the media to cover the welcoming the newly appointed state president, and accordingly, a media contingent had arrived at the Rowriah Airport in Jorhat. However, when Gaurav Gogoi appeared, a huge ruckus was created by Congress workers who pushed journalises and even police personnel present there.

Gaurav Gogoi was visiting his parliamentary constituency Jorhat after the party made him the state president. Former CM Tarun Gogoi’s son Gaurav Gogoi, also the party’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, replaced Bhupen Kumar Borah.

As per Priyanka Senapoti, journalst with Assamese news channel ND24, the Congress workers not only misbehaved with her, but also tore her cloths. She posted on Facebook, “Today, I felt ashamed to see the behaviour of some Congress members. Situation is like this today, what will you do when you come to power, it has become clear today. Gaurav Gogoi has become the president of APCC, and Congress members are happy; everyone understands that. But today, after Gaurav Gogoi’s arrival at the Rowriah Airport, the way some Congress members harassed the female journalists is never acceptable. Some Congress members even tore my clothes. I never wish for such an environment. People fell due to pushing by the Congress workers at the airport. If you do not need the news to be reported, then please do not invite journalists from now on. It is understood that we cannot expect more than this from you.”

Senapoti also posted the photograph of her plastered injured hand.

In another Facebook post, the journalist posted a video showing how the Congress workers created a ruckus and pushed everyone away after Gaurav Gogoi came out of the airport.

In the video, later Gaurav Gogoi can be heard apologising for the ruckus created by his supporters. He said that nobody expected that such a large crowd will gather at the airport.

She also clarified that she is not affiliated to any political party, and was only expressing her anger over misbehaviour by the party workers.

Videos from the incident show security personnel struggling to control the rampaging Congress workers. In one of the videos, a female voice can be heard alleging misbehaviour.

Absolute shameful scenes from Jorhat yesterday as Congress workers, in their frenzy to welcome Gaurav Gogoi, turned the town into a lawless arena. A woman journalist was allegedly manhandled, her clothes torn, and she was left injured by the unruly mob — all for doing her duty.… pic.twitter.com/XjN1PLp8pM — Ron Bikash Gaurav (@RonBikashGaurav) June 1, 2025

Ironically, Assam Congress on its official X account themselves revealed how the party workers had pushed everyone while welcoming their new leader. They posted photographs from the outside of the Airport, which show how supporters are pushing everyone forward behind Gogoi.

Snapshots :

Jorhat rises to welcome Assam PCC President @GauravGogoiAsm , a powerful show of support as a new chapter begins for Congress in Assam. pic.twitter.com/0KFyxsGURW — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) May 31, 2025

In one of the photos, a female Assam Police personnel standing behind Gaurav Gogoi can be seen with a very uncomfortable expression on her face, as she is being pushed from behind by Congress workers.