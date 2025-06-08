In a significant step towards empowering private and public sector units in defence manufactory, the DRDO is transferring technologies related to nine crucial systems to 10 industrial units. The technologies are being transferred by the Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.

The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat during an event organised at VRDE on June 07, 2025. The technologies transferred to the industry are as follows:

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicle (Tracked) Mk-II transferred to Bharat Electronics Limited, the public sector aerospace and defence electronics company.

Mounted Gun System technology transferred to Bharat Forge Limited of Kalyani Group.

Anti-Terrorist Vehicle – Tracked Version, technology transferred to Metaltech Motor Bodies Private Limited, a Delhi based company specialising in customized vehicle bodies.

Technology for Full Trailer of 70t Tank Transporter for Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun Mk-1A has been given to four companies- BEML Limited, Tata International Vehicle Applications, SDR Auto Private Limited and John Galt International.

While Bharat Electronics Limited has given the tech for Expandable Mobile Shelter.

Another Tata group company Tata Advanced Systems Limited received the technology for Vajra-Riot Control Vehicle.

Public sector BEML has been given two more technologies, Unit Maintenance Vehicle for Main Battle Tank Arjun and Unit Repair Vehicle for MBT Arjun.

Two other companies, Dass Hitachi Limited and Goma Engineering Private Limited, have been allotted the technology for Multi-Purpose Decontamination System.

DRDO’s Vehicles Research & Development Establishment also signed an MoU with COEP Technological University, Pune to jointly work on cutting-edge technologies and emerging areas.

Speaking on the occasion, DRDO chairman Dr Kamat complimented DRDO and the industry for the exceptional performance of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor. He also suggested the industry to plan for surge capacity. He appreciated the efforts of VRDE in providing high-end technological solutions for land systems and weapon platforms.