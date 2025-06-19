Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsECI implements several new provisions in assembly bye-polls, including phone deposit facility, upgraded voter...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

ECI implements several new provisions in assembly bye-polls, including phone deposit facility, upgraded voter turnout data sharing and 100% webcasting

The new initiatives include the provision of mobile deposit facility for the electors at all polling stations and upgraded Voter Turnout sharing process resulting in faster updation of the approximate polling trends

OpIndia Staff

The bye-polls to five Assembly Constituencies (ACs) held by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today witnessed successful implementation of several major new initiatives launched by the ECI in the past four months, as envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

Bye-polls were held at the ACs of 24-Kadi (SC) and 87-Visavadar in Gujarat, 35-Nilambur in Kerala, 64-Ludhiana West in Punjab and 80-Kaliganj in West Bengal. During these bye-polls, polling was held at 1354 Polling Stations (PS) in the five ACs.

The new initiatives include the provision of mobile deposit facility for the electors at all polling stations, upgraded Voter Turnout sharing process resulting in faster updation of the approximate polling trends by ensuring that the Presiding Officer updates the VTR data at the close of poll before leaving the polling station, webcasting at 100 per cent of polling stations ensuring constant vigil of the entire polling process and individual mock poll training of all Presiding Officers.

Also, Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Electoral Rolls was conducted before the bye-polls for the first time in nearly two decades. The successful implementation of these measures in the bye-polls paves the way for full introduction of all these measures in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

For the first time, voters were able to avail the mobile deposit facility provided by the ECI at the entrance of all polling stations. The measure is in recognition of the ubiquity of mobile phones in both urban and rural areas and the challenges faced by the voters particularly the senior citizens, women, and PwD electors as to where to leave their mobile phones before entering the polling station. Simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags were provided at the entrance door of the polling stations where the voters deposited their mobile phones. Volunteers were deployed at the polling stations to facilitate the process.

The upgraded VTR sharing process was also successfully implemented where the Presiding Officer of each polling station was able to directly enter voter turnout on the new ECINET App every two hours on polling day in order to reduce the time lag in the updation of the approximate polling trends. This was automatically aggregated at the constituency level. The approximate voting percentage trends were published every two hours as before.

Also, voter turnout data was entered into the ECINET by Presiding Officers immediately after the close of poll, before they left the polling station to ensure that the approximate percentage of votes polled would be available on the updated VTR App constituency-wise after the close of polls subject to network connectivity. Where mobile networks are unavailable, entries can be made offline and synced once connectivity is restored.

Previously, voter turnout data was collected manually by Sector Officers and relayed to Returning Officers (ROs) via phone calls, SMS, or messaging apps. This information was aggregated every two hours and uploaded to the Voter Turnout (VTR) App. At the close of poll, the Presiding Officer used to update the final VTR data after completing all other statutory responsibilities like filling up of various forms including 17C where he would take the signatures of the polling agents of political parties/candidates and hand over a copy to them, sealing and safe depositing of the EVMs in the strong room as per laid down procedures etc.

Thus, the polling percentage trends were often updated hours later i.e. around 10-11 PM, based on physical records arriving late in the night or even the next day. The upgraded system of VTR updation would cut down this delay as now the Presiding Officer would be updating the data in ECINET before leaving the polling station.

The Commission has ensured 100% webcasting of poll-day activities at all polling stations, except one, in the five bye-poll ACs. The webcasting was monitored to ensure that critical activities were taking place smoothly and there was no violation of the poll process. Dedicated monitoring teams at RO, DEO and CEO levels kept a strict vigil on the poll proceedings.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bollywood actors SRK, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday

OpIndia Staff -

From the Ram Temple construction to flag-hoisting at the Pavagadh Kali Mata Temple: How PM Modi rekindled Hindu pride after centuries of suppression

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Muslims put up a board banning Garba near Mosques, Dargahs and Madrasas in a village, FIR filed after outraged Hindus filed complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Maoists announce offer to stop violence and peace talks with Centre, seeks ‘ceasefire’: Here is why ceasefire doesn’t mean anything when dealing with terrorists

Shraddha Pandey -

How Leftist media spins: Claims govt is ‘using court order’ to target media, after court tells them to stop defaming Adani

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Massive Christian conversion racket exposed in Anupgarh, 454 Hindus converted over 11 years

OpIndia Staff -

Trump calls PM Modi to wish on his 75th birthday, praises his peace efforts on Ukraine and signals improvement in US-India relations

Shriti Sagar -

‘You will have to prove you don’t have two wives’: Punjab & Haryana HC denies relief to judiciary candidate who mistakenly declared ‘more than...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nupur Bora facilitated the transfer of Hindus’ land to members of another community’: Assam CM Himanta on arrest of ACS officer in disproportionate assets...

OpIndia Staff -

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com